Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue edition with a distinctly designed back panel that is signed by Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been launched in India. Oppo has roped Dhoni for promoting the new phone that is a variant of the Oppo Reno 4 Pro. The smartphone comes with a customised box that carries an “MS Dhoni” branding along with the signature of the cricketer. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue edition launch comes amidst the IPL 2020 tournament that has Dhoni amongst the key players.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue edition price in India, launch offers

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue edition price in India has been set at Rs. 34,990 that is identical to the pricing of the regular Oppo Reno 4 Pro. The phone will go on sale through Flipkart starting Thursday, September 24. Launch offers on the Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue edition include a Rs. 2,500 of instant discount on SBI credit and debit cards as well as an extended warranty of up to seven months. The phone also comes with no-cost EMI options for up to nine months.

As an introductory offer, first 500 “lucky” customers purchasing the Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue edition will be entitled to receive a special gift box.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue edition specifications

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue edition is identical to the regular model on the specifications front. This means that you'll get dual-SIM (Nano) support as well as a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. For photos and videos, it comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX586 sensor along with an f/1.7 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The camera setup also has a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Reno 4 Pro include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, it packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.

