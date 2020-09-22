Technology News
Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue edition price in India has been set at Rs. 34,990.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 September 2020 13:53 IST
Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue edition will go on sale in India from September 24

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue edition will be available through Flipkart
  • The new phone comes with a back panel signed by Dhoni
  • Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue edition comes with an instant discount

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue edition with a distinctly designed back panel that is signed by Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been launched in India. Oppo has roped Dhoni for promoting the new phone that is a variant of the Oppo Reno 4 Pro. The smartphone comes with a customised box that carries an “MS Dhoni” branding along with the signature of the cricketer. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue edition launch comes amidst the IPL 2020 tournament that has Dhoni amongst the key players.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue edition price in India, launch offers

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue edition price in India has been set at Rs. 34,990 that is identical to the pricing of the regular Oppo Reno 4 Pro. The phone will go on sale through Flipkart starting Thursday, September 24. Launch offers on the Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue edition include a Rs. 2,500 of instant discount on SBI credit and debit cards as well as an extended warranty of up to seven months. The phone also comes with no-cost EMI options for up to nine months.

As an introductory offer, first 500 “lucky” customers purchasing the Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue edition will be entitled to receive a special gift box.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue edition specifications

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue edition is identical to the regular model on the specifications front. This means that you'll get dual-SIM (Nano) support as well as a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. For photos and videos, it comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX586 sensor along with an f/1.7 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The camera setup also has a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Reno 4 Pro include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, it packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Oppo Reno 4 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Incredibly slim and light
  • 65W fast charging
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Solid battery life
  • Decent selfie camera
  • Bad
  • Average rear cameras
  • Underpowered SoC, for the price
  • Expensive
Read detailed Oppo Reno 4 Pro review
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
  Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications
