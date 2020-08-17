Technology News
Oppo Reno 4 Pro Artist Limited Edition With 12GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Artist Limited Edition comes with a special design etched on its back panel.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 17 August 2020 18:15 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Artist Limited Edition is priced at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 46,300)

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 4 Pro Artist Limited Edition comes with 256GB of storage
  • The phone comes with a special design etched on its back
  • Oppo Reno 4 Pro Artist Limited Edition is only available in China

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Artist Limited Edition has been launched in China. Created in collaboration with Taiwanese-American artist James Jean, it features a special paintjob with engraved art on the back panel. The special edition phone comes in a single RAM and storage configuration of 12GB + 256GB. Apart from the RAM, all other specifications of the Oppo Reno 4 Pro Artist Limited Edition are similar to its original 5G variant. The phone is only available in China. Oppo has not released any official information regarding its global launch.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Artist Limited Edition price

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro Artist Limited Edition is priced in China at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 46,300). Available only in a 12GB + 256GB storage model, the edition is only available in China through the company's official website and select retailers.

oppo reno 4 pro intext Oppo Reno 4 Pro Artist

The contents of the box, such as earphones, case, and the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charger, of the Oppo Reno 4 Pro Artist Limited Edition are themed around the back-panel art.
Photo Credit: Oppo

 

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Artist Limited Edition design details

As mentioned, the primary difference between the regular Oppo Reno 4 Pro and the Oppo Reno 4 Pro Artist Limited Edition is the eye-catching back panel adorned with engraved art. The design is created by Taiwanese-American artist James Jean who is famous for his cover art for Marvel Comics and DC Comics as well as poster art for movies such as The Shape of Water, Mother! and Blade Runner 2049.

According to a report by Gizmochina, the back panel art depicts “Summer Carnival of Dreams” and features mystical creatures like unicorns. The design is etched on the phone's rear AG glass with a “SoleLuna” logo at the centre. The device also ships with a specially designed theme to suit the limited-edition variant. Even the contents of the box, such as earphones, case, and the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charger, are themed around the back-panel art.

 

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Artist Limited Edition specifications

As mentioned earlier, the specifications of the Oppo Reno 4 Pro Artist Limited Edition are the same as the phone's original 5G variant - except the RAM. It sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you get Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC that is paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. In comparison, the original Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top.

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro carries a triple rear camera setup that features a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera. There is a laser detection autofocus support as well. On the front is a 32-megapixel selfie camera placed in the hole-punch display cutout. The phone houses a 4,000mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support, and there's an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. A slightly different variant of the phone was launched in India last month, featuring quad rear cameras.

