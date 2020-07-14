Technology News
Oppo Reno 4 Global Variant Spotted on NCC, Image Leak Reveals Key Design Details

Oppo Reno 4 and Oppo Reno 4 Pro will launch in India with localised features.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 14 July 2020 16:39 IST
Photo Credit: NCC/ GizmoChina

Oppo Reno 4 global model may see some tweaks than the China variant

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 4 global version is expected to come with higher refresh rate
  • The phone’s NCC spotting hints at future launch outside of China
  • Oppo Reno 4 is confirmed to launch in India as well

Oppo Reno 4 global variant has been spotted on Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC) certification site ahead of its expected launch in the future. Images of the Reno 4 have been leaked through the NCC listing, and the phone is seen to have retained the design language of the Reno 4 China model. The Oppo Reno 4 5G series has launched in China last month and the global variant is said to have some tweaks. The Oppo Reno 4 and Oppo Reno 4 Pro phones will launch in India as well, and the company has said that the phones will be introduced with some localised features.

The NCC listing tips images of the Oppo Reno 4 global variant launching in markets outside of China. It is listed with the model number CPH2089 and the images suggest a triple rear camera setup along with the Oppo logo at the back. It is seen to be housed inside a rectangular-shaped capsule situated on the top-left corner of the back panel — just like the one on the Oppo Reno 4 China model. The NCC listing images show that the Space Black option that was launched in China, will make its way to foreign markets as well.

The listing also has images that show the front portion of the phone and the Oppo Reno 4 global variant is seen to sport a hole-punch display with the cut out placed on the top left corner of the screen. All in all, the look of the Oppo Reno 4 global variant and Oppo Reno 4 China variant will be identical, and differences may be incorporated in the internals. The NCC listing was first spotted by GizmoChina.

As per a recent leak, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro global variant is said to have a different display size and refresh rate than the China model. However, the 3D curved display design will be retained. Given that the Chinese model offers 90Hz refresh rate, we can speculate that the global version may see an even higher refresh rate. The company is expected to bring the Oppo Reno 4 series to India sometime this month. We will know more about the disparities once the phones are official.

Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
