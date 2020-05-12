Oppo Reno 4 smartphone has been leaked in a live image on Weibo. The live image not only shows the rear side of the phone but also the name. Additionally, the live image also suggests that Reno 4 is going to be a 5G phone and with quad cameras at the back. Oppo had launched the Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro back in December last year and the Reno 3 Vitality Edition later in February, all supporting 5G connectivity and quadcamera setup.

As per the live image shared by a tipster on Chinese social media website Weibo, the Oppo Reno 4 will have four camera sensors at the back along with an LED flashlight. Three cameras can be seen stacked vertically while the fourth one is sitting on the right of the third sensor at the bottom and the LED flash is lying beside the first sensor on the top. The phone's rectangular design appears to be more pronounced than that of the Reno 3 series. Oppo branding can be seen at the bottom-right corner, although it's not very clear. The image also suggests that the phone will come with 5G support. White and black colour variants of Reno 4 were visible in the photo.

Not many details of the phone or the launch date were revealed in the image but, the Weibo post says that Reno 4 series is “about to be released” (translated) and indicates that the Reno 4 phone (or phones) will provide better night-time camera performance.

As mentioned above, Oppo's Reno 3 series phones also came with 5G connectivity and a quad-camera setup. Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro were launched in December last year but only the Reno 3 Pro came to India with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, although without 5G support. There is no information on the price of the Reno 4, but the Reno 3 was priced starting CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 36,000) and Reno 3 Pro started at 3,999 (Rs. 29,900 in India).