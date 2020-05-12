Technology News
loading

Oppo Reno 4 Live Image Leaked, Tips Quad Rear Cameras and 5G Support

Oppo Reno 4 was seen in white and black colours in the leaked live image.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 12 May 2020 14:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo Reno 4 Live Image Leaked, Tips Quad Rear Cameras and 5G Support

Oppo Reno 4 can be seen featuring a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 4 live image has been leaked
  • The photo tips the design and camera setup of the Oppo Reno 4
  • 5G support and two colour options also spotted

Oppo Reno 4 smartphone has been leaked in a live image on Weibo. The live image not only shows the rear side of the phone but also the name. Additionally, the live image also suggests that Reno 4 is going to be a 5G phone and with quad cameras at the back. Oppo had launched the Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro back in December last year and the Reno 3 Vitality Edition later in February, all supporting 5G connectivity and quadcamera setup.

As per the live image shared by a tipster on Chinese social media website Weibo, the Oppo Reno 4 will have four camera sensors at the back along with an LED flashlight. Three cameras can be seen stacked vertically while the fourth one is sitting on the right of the third sensor at the bottom and the LED flash is lying beside the first sensor on the top. The phone's rectangular design appears to be more pronounced than that of the Reno 3 series. Oppo branding can be seen at the bottom-right corner, although it's not very clear. The image also suggests that the phone will come with 5G support. White and black colour variants of Reno 4 were visible in the photo.

Not many details of the phone or the launch date were revealed in the image but, the Weibo post says that Reno 4 series is “about to be released” (translated) and indicates that the Reno 4 phone (or phones) will provide better night-time camera performance.

As mentioned above, Oppo's Reno 3 series phones also came with 5G connectivity and a quad-camera setup. Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro were launched in December last year but only the Reno 3 Pro came to India with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, although without 5G support. There is no information on the price of the Reno 4, but the Reno 3 was priced starting CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 36,000) and Reno 3 Pro started at 3,999 (Rs. 29,900 in India).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 4, Oppo
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
BSNL Revises Prepaid Plans to Allow ‘Unlimited’ Voice Calling, SMS Benefits on MTNL Network

Related Stories

    Oppo Reno 4 Live Image Leaked, Tips Quad Rear Cameras and 5G Support
    Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Mobiles
    In Mobiles and Tablets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
    2. Poco F2 Pro Launch Today: Live Stream and Everything Else You Need to Know
    3. Huawei Y9s Comes With Triple Rear Cameras and Pop-Up Selfie Camera
    4. Vivo V19 With Dual Selfie Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery Launched in India
    5. Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition With New Snapdragon 768G SoC Launched
    6. How to Book Tickets on IRCTC Website, Mobile App as Trains Resume
    7. Honor 9X Pro Set to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
    8. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Launch Impressions: Flagship Features and Aspirations
    9. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A With 5,000mAh Battery Debut in India
    10. iPhone SE (2020) to Be Available for as Low as Rs. 38,900 With This Offer
    #Latest Stories
    1. Oppo A31 (2020) With 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications
    2. Smartphone Shipments in China Up 17 Percent in April, Signals Likely Rebound: Government Data
    3. Logitech Sales Surge as Working From Home Boosts Demand
    4. Aarogya Setu App Likely to Be Made Mandatory for Air Travellers Post Lockdown
    5. Oppo Reno 4 Live Image Leaked, Tips Quad Rear Cameras and 5G Support
    6. BSNL Revises Prepaid Plans to Allow ‘Unlimited’ Voice Calling, SMS Benefits on MTNL Network
    7. Aarogya Setu App Download Is 'Mandatory' for Train Passengers, Says Ministry of Railways
    8. ‘LG Wing’ Rotating Screen Smartphone Tipped, Expected to Arrive in H2 2020
    9. Oppo A5 2020, A9 2020, Reno 3 Pro, More Phones Listed With Cashback, Telecom Offers: All Details
    10. Tata Sky Binge+ Price in India Cut by Rs. 2,000 for New and Existing Customers
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com