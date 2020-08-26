Technology News
Oppo Reno 4 Lite With Helio P95 SoC, Oppo CPH2135 With Snapdragon 460 SoC Spotted on Geekbench: Report

Oppo Reno 4 Lite may feature a 6.43-inch HD+ screen, a 4,000mAh battery, and support for 2.4G and 5G Wi-Fi.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 26 August 2020 18:34 IST
Oppo Reno 4 Lite may be a toned-down version of the Oppo Reno 4

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 4 Lite seems to be in development
  • Oppo is working on another phone that might be part of the Reno 4 series
  • Oppo CPH2135 smartphone spotted on Geekbench

Oppo Reno 4 Lite has been allegedly spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website. The Geekbench listing comes with model number OPPO CPH2125 and it is believed to be of the Oppo Reno 4 Lite. The company launched the Oppo Reno 4 series in China back in June and the Oppo Reno 4 Pro made its way to the Indian market at the end of last month. Additionally, another Oppo phone with model number OPPO CPH2135 has also been spotted on Geekbench. As of now, Oppo has not shared any information on another Reno 4 series smartphone.

Prior to the Geekbench listing, the model number CPH2125 was spotted in a Global Certification Forum (GCF) listing that associated it with the name Oppo Reno 4 Lite. Now, the same model number has been spotted on Geekbench, hinting at some of the specifications. The Oppo Reno 4 Lite is said to come with the MediaTek Helio P95 (MT6779V/CV) processor and 8GB of RAM. It will run on Android 10.

Additionally, the Oppo Reno 4 Lite was also spotted in a Bluetooth SIG listing showing a 6.43-inch HD+ screen, 4,000mAh battery, and support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi.

Coming to the OPPO CPH2135 listing, this model number was first spotted in a US FCC listing but specifications were not mentioned. The Geekbench listing; however, sheds some light on what can be expected from this phone. For the processor, the listing mentions a ‘bengal' motherboard that is presumably the Snapdragon 460 SoC. This Oppo phone has been listed with 4GB of RAM and Android 10.

The Geekbench listings for the CPH2125 and the CPH2135 model numbers were first spotted by 91Mobiles and independently verified by Gadgets 360.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno 4 Lite, Oppo Reno 4, Oppo CPH2135
