Oppo Reno 4 Lite has been allegedly spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website. The Geekbench listing comes with model number OPPO CPH2125 and it is believed to be of the Oppo Reno 4 Lite. The company launched the Oppo Reno 4 series in China back in June and the Oppo Reno 4 Pro made its way to the Indian market at the end of last month. Additionally, another Oppo phone with model number OPPO CPH2135 has also been spotted on Geekbench. As of now, Oppo has not shared any information on another Reno 4 series smartphone.

Prior to the Geekbench listing, the model number CPH2125 was spotted in a Global Certification Forum (GCF) listing that associated it with the name Oppo Reno 4 Lite. Now, the same model number has been spotted on Geekbench, hinting at some of the specifications. The Oppo Reno 4 Lite is said to come with the MediaTek Helio P95 (MT6779V/CV) processor and 8GB of RAM. It will run on Android 10.

Additionally, the Oppo Reno 4 Lite was also spotted in a Bluetooth SIG listing showing a 6.43-inch HD+ screen, 4,000mAh battery, and support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi.

Coming to the OPPO CPH2135 listing, this model number was first spotted in a US FCC listing but specifications were not mentioned. The Geekbench listing; however, sheds some light on what can be expected from this phone. For the processor, the listing mentions a ‘bengal' motherboard that is presumably the Snapdragon 460 SoC. This Oppo phone has been listed with 4GB of RAM and Android 10.

The Geekbench listings for the CPH2125 and the CPH2135 model numbers were first spotted by 91Mobiles and independently verified by Gadgets 360.

