Oppo Reno 4 global 4G variant has been silently launched in Thailand after the 5G variant was unveiled in China in early June. The phone comes with a different Snapdragon SoC, as well as some other tweaks for the global market. It has four cameras on the back and a dual selfie camera setup. There seems to be only one RAM and storage configuration of the Oppo Reno 4 that is listed in two colour variants. It is currently up for pre-order in the country and will go on sale soon. Notably, Oppo also launched the Oppo Reno 4 Pro in India today.

Oppo Reno 4 price

The Oppo Reno 4 is priced at THB 11,900 (roughly Rs. 28,800) and comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The phone has two colour options namely, Glacial Blue and Space Black. The Oppo Reno 4 is currently up for pre-orders in Thailand and will go on sale starting August 5. As of now, there is no information on availability in the Indian market.

Oppo Reno 4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 4 runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. To recall, the Oppo Reno 4 5G variant that launched in China was powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC. The global variant comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that is expandable using a microSD card.

In terms of cameras, the Oppo Reno 4 has four on the back including a 48-megapixel primary sensor that accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel sensor, and finally another 2-megapixel sensor. The Oppo Thiland does not provide all the information about the phone. The selfie camera is a 32-megapxel shooter and the website listing does not contain information about the secondary sensor on the front.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Reno 4 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, and a USB Type-C port charging. It comes with a 4,015mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (30W). The sensors on board include proximity sensor, light sensor, accelerator sensor, magnetic sensor, gyroscope, and a fingerprint sensor as well. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 160.3x73.9x7.7mm and weighs 165 grams.

