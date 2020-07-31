Technology News
Oppo Reno 4 Global Variant With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 4 comes with a 4,015mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (30W).

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 31 July 2020 16:56 IST
Oppo Reno 4 has a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 4 global variant does not have 5G support
  • It has been launched in Thailand
  • Oppo Reno 4 is powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC

Oppo Reno 4 global 4G variant has been silently launched in Thailand after the 5G variant was unveiled in China in early June. The phone comes with a different Snapdragon SoC, as well as some other tweaks for the global market. It has four cameras on the back and a dual selfie camera setup. There seems to be only one RAM and storage configuration of the Oppo Reno 4 that is listed in two colour variants. It is currently up for pre-order in the country and will go on sale soon. Notably, Oppo also launched the Oppo Reno 4 Pro in India today.

Oppo Reno 4 price

The Oppo Reno 4 is priced at THB 11,900 (roughly Rs. 28,800) and comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The phone has two colour options namely, Glacial Blue and Space Black. The Oppo Reno 4 is currently up for pre-orders in Thailand and will go on sale starting August 5. As of now, there is no information on availability in the Indian market.

Oppo Reno 4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 4 runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. To recall, the Oppo Reno 4 5G variant that launched in China was powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC. The global variant comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that is expandable using a microSD card.

In terms of cameras, the Oppo Reno 4 has four on the back including a 48-megapixel primary sensor that accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel sensor, and finally another 2-megapixel sensor. The Oppo Thiland does not provide all the information about the phone. The selfie camera is a 32-megapxel shooter and the website listing does not contain information about the secondary sensor on the front.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Reno 4 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, and a USB Type-C port charging. It comes with a 4,015mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (30W). The sensors on board include proximity sensor, light sensor, accelerator sensor, magnetic sensor, gyroscope, and a fingerprint sensor as well. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 160.3x73.9x7.7mm and weighs 165 grams.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Oppo Reno 4

Oppo Reno 4

Display 6.40-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4015mAh
OS Android 10
