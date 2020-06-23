Technology News
Oppo Reno 3A With Snapdragon 665 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 3A features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 June 2020 13:14 IST
Oppo Reno 3A is backed by a 4,025mAh battery

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 3A launched in Japan
  • The phone comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
  • Oppo Reno 3A is priced at JPY 39,800 (roughly Rs. 28,100)

Oppo Reno 3A has been launched in Japan as the latest entry in the Oppo Reno 3 series that includes the Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro, and Reno 3 Vitality. The Reno 3A comes with tweaked specifications, compared to the vanilla Reno 3. It has a quad rear camera setup on the back and a notched selfie camera on the front. It comes in two colour options and a single RAM and storage configuration. The Oppo Reno 3A has been listed on various e-retailers in Japan.

Oppo Reno 3A price

The Oppo Reno 3A has been listed on the Oppo Japan website in a single model with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone is priced at JPY 39,800 (roughly Rs. 28,100) and comes in two colour options namely, Black and White, though the White variant has a blue gradient to it. The phone will go on sale starting June 25.

As of now, there is no information on international availability of the Oppo Reno 3A.

Oppo Reno 3A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 3A runs ColorOS 7.1, based on Android 10. It features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 89.9 percent screen to body ratio. The Oppo Reno 3A is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM.

In terms of camera optics, the phone comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter with an f/2.2 lens, and two 2-megapixel camera sensors with f/2.4 lenses. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video calls. This camera is placed inside the notch on the display.

For storage, the Oppo Reno 3A comes with 128GB onboard that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The connectivity options on the phone include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Speaking of charging, the Oppo Reno 3A comes with 4,025mAh battery with Quick Charge support. Sensors on board include a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyro sensor, and magnetic sensor. In terms of dimensions, the Oppo Reno 3A measures 160.9x74.1x8.2mm and weighs 175 grams.

 

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display 6.44-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4025mAh
OS Android
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
How to Start a Business, Support Local Business Amongst All-Time-High Search Queries on Google

