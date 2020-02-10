Technology News
loading
Oppo Reno 3 Vitality Edition With Snapdragon 765 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price and Specifications

The new Oppo phone comes with 8GB RAM coupled with 128GB of in-built storage.

By | Updated: 10 February 2020 18:33 IST
Oppo Reno 3 Vitality edition comes in Moonlight Black, Sky Mirror White, and Streamer Gold colours

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 3 Vitality edition has made its debut in China
  • This smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC
  • It is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,500)

Oppo has officially launched its latest entrant in the Reno series called the Oppo Reno 3 Vitality edition, in its home market of China. This new smartphone boasts of a couple of new changes in comparison to the original Oppo Reno 3. These changes include Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC that replaces the MediaTek MT6885Z Dimensity 1000L chipset, three new colour options, and a 48-megapixel primary camera, which seems more of downgrade considering the Reno 3 comes with a 64-megapixel main shooter.

Oppo Reno 3 Vitality edition price in China

The Oppo Reno 3 Vitality edition is up for pre-order and is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,500) for the 8GB + 128GB option. Those interested in buying can head over to oppo.com/cn or jd.com to pre-order the phone. This smartphone will be offered in three colour options — Moonlight Black, Sky Mirror White, and Streamer Gold.

Oppo Reno 3 Vitality edition specifications

The 5G capable Oppo Reno 3 Vitality edition features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display, which has a 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There's a small teardrop notch present at the top of the screen that houses the phone's 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. There's an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Oppo Reno 3 Vitality edition is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. Under the hood, there's a 4,025mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging technology. On the software front, the phone runs on ColorOS 7 based on Android 10. This phone is about 7.96mm thick and weighs about 180 grams.

In the imaging department, the Oppo Reno 3 Vitality edition comes with a triple-camera setup at the back featuring a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.7 aperture, a second 8-megapixel camera, a third 2-megapixel camera and a fourth 2-megapixel camera.

Is Poco X2 the new best phone under Rs. 20,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno 3 Vitality edition, Oppo Reno 3 Vitality edition Price, Oppo Reno 3 Vitality edition Specifications
