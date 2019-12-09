Oppo Reno 3 Pro alleged specifications have surfaced online. The new development comes days after the Chinese company announced at the Qualcomm Tech Summit that the Oppo Reno 3 Pro would debut with a Snapdragon 765G SoC later this month. The new Oppo phone will come with dual-mode 5G support. The rumoured specifications of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro also claim the presence of a 90Hz display that would come along with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is also speculated to come with up to 12GB of RAM.

A Chinese tipster is claimed to have leaked the key specifications of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro through a post published on Weibo. The tipster says that the new Oppo phone will come with a 6.5-inch curved full-HD+ OLED display that will have a hole-punch design and a 90Hz refresh rate. Further, the handset is said to have the in-display fingerprint sensor in place of a physical fingerprint sensor.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro is also claimed to come with the SM7250 SoC, which would be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G that was announced last week. Oppo also confirmed its presence on the Reno 3 Pro shortly after the Snapdragon 765G announcement at the Qualcomm Tech Summit.

In addition to the processor, the tipster claims that the Oppo Reno 3 Pro will have 12GB of RAM. This could be paired alongside at least 256GB of onboard storage. Further, we can expect an 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage option.

On the part of optics, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro is claimed to come with a quad rear camera setup that would include a 48-megapixel primary sensor -- along with a 13-megapixel secondary sensor, 8-megapixel tertiary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone is also rumoured to include optical image stabilisation (OIS). Moreover, it is said to have 30W fast charging support.

Aside from the leaked specifications, Oppo has released a teaser video of the Reno 3 Pro through its official Weibo account. The video shows the new smartphone from its back -- confirming the quad rear camera setup. It also shows a metal frame and glass back of the Reno 3 Pro along with a gradient finish.

Oppo Vice President Brian Shen late last month released a teaser image of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G. The image showed a smartphone with a curved display panel. The executive also highlighted that the phone would come with a glass body that come along with a metal frame.

Availability and price of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro are so far unknown. Nevertheless, given the amount of leaks and teasers, the Chinese company is likely to announce its launch along with official details soon.