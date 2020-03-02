Oppo Reno 3 Pro has been launched in India. The new Oppo phone, which is a tweaked version of the Reno 3 Pro that was unveiled in China late last year, comes with a dual hole-punch selfie camera and features a quad rear camera setup. The smartphone is advertised to be capable of capturing up to 108-megapixel images. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro also uses artificial intelligence (AI) based algorithms to turn on the Ultra Dark Mode automatically when the illumination is lower than 1 lux to capture clear photos in dark environments. Oppo has provided an in-display fingerprint sensor on the Reno 3 Pro. Further, the smartphone offers up to 256GB of onboard storage. The Chinese company also announced the launch of the Oppo Kash as its financial services platform -- similar to the Realme Paysa that the Oppo spin-off brand launched last year.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro price in India, launch offers

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 29,990 for the 128GB storage variant, while its 256GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 32,990. Both variants come in Auroral Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky White colour options. Oppo will start selling the Reno 3 Pro in the 128GB storage option in India from March 6, though the sale date of its 256GB storage variant is yet to be revealed. Pre-orders for the 128GB model are already live in the country.

Launch offers on the Oppo Reno 3 Pro include a 10 percent cashback on HDFC Bank cards. The sale will be live for the first three days through offline stores along with the cashback offer and zero down-payment option. Customers purchasing the Reno 3 Pro through offline stores will also get a complete damage protection. Further, the phone will be available for pre-orders through Amazon and Flipkart along with a 10 percent instant bank discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards and Yes Bank credit cards. Oppo is also offering its wireless speakers at Re. 1 and the Enco Free truly wireless headphones at a discounted price of Rs. 2,000 on purchase of the Reno 3 Pro.

To recall, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro was launched in China in late December with some distinct specifications and a starting price of Rs. CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 41,300) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro specifications, features

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro comes with a Hyper Boost feature to deliver an enhanced gaming performance with the ability to quickly respond to messages while playing different games. The phone also camera-focussed features such as a Multi-frame composition, AI-based Noise Reduction, and an Ultra Night Selfie Mode. Additionally, there are Video Bokeh, Video Zoom, and AI Beauty Mode for video recordings.

Oppo has also provided its proprietary Soloop Smart Video Editor on the Reno 3 Pro to let users edit and share their videos on social media channels. Further, the Oppo phone comes with TÜV Rheinland certification for its display, said to reduce blue light emissions and deliver an upgraded low-brightness strobe flash-free experience.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro comes preloaded with a list of photo and video focussed features

In terms of specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 3 Pro runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7 on top and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400) Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display panel has the dual hole-punch design that is unlike the single hole-punch design debuted on the Reno 3 Pro in China. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The newly unveiled MediaTek SoC is claimed to deliver six percent improvement in benchmark performance over what we would get on the MediaTek Helio P90. There is also support for features such as gaming HDR/ PG, low display latency, and AR Avatar.

For photos and videos, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro has the quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The rear camera setup also has a 13-megapixel telephoto shooter with an f/2.4 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with a field of view (FoV) of 119.9 degrees. There is also a 2-megapixel mono sensor with a pixel size of 1.75 microns. The rear camera setup supports 5x hybrid zoom and up to 20x digital zoom. The smartphone also comes with the dual selfie camera setup that consists of a 44-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro has 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone also comes with a Hidden Fingerprint Unlock 3.0 fingerprint sensor and has Dolby Atmos as well as Hi-Res Audio support. Besides, it packs a 4,025mAh battery that works with the bundled 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology to provide fast charging.