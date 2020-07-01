Oppo Reno 3 Pro price in India has been reduced by Rs. 2,000. In addition to the price cut, Oppo has reportedly started selling the 256GB storage variant of the Reno 3 Pro in the country. The Reno 3 Pro was launched in the Indian market in March in both 128GB and 256GB storage options, though the latter wasn't available for purchase up until now. The Reno 3 Pro comes with a dual hole-punch selfie camera setup and features a Super AMOLED display. The phone also has four rear cameras.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro price in India

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro price in India has been dropped from the existing Rs. 31,990 to Rs. 29,990 for the base, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The new pricing is currently reflecting on Amazon India. Mumbai-based retailer Manish Khatri of Mahesh Telecom initially reported on Tuesday evening that the price cut is applicable through offline retail stores in the country. Furthermore, the retailer has highlighted that the 256GB storage option of the Reno 3 Pro is available for purchase at Rs. 32,990.

To reiterate, Oppo launched the Reno 3 Pro in both 128GB and 256GB storage options, though it was available only in the 128GB model up until now.

It is important to note that the Reno 3 Pro was introduced in India at Rs. 29,990, which is identical to its new pricing. The phone, however, received a hike due to the GST revision that took place in April.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro 256GB storage variant is yet to be available through Amazon India. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Oppo India for a comment on its availability and will update this space when the company responds.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 3 Pro runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7 on top and comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400) Super AMOLED display that has 20:9 aspect ratio and 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is also powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. Further, there are 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options, both of which aren't expandable via a microSD card.

For photos and videos, the quad rear camera setup of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 13-megapixel telephoto shooter with an f/2.4 aperture, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with a field of view (FoV) of 119.9 degrees. There is also a 2-megapixel mono sensor with a pixel size of 1.75 microns. In terms of capturing selfies, the phone includes dual selfie camera setup that houses a 44-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Reno 3 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a Hidden Fingerprint Unlock 3.0 fingerprint sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 4,025mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology.

