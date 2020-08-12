Oppo Reno 3 Pro has received a price drop in India once again. This time, both the storage configurations of the phone have gone down in price with the 8GB + 128GB variant price cut by Rs. 2,000 and the 8GB + 256GB variant price cut by Rs. 3,000, as per the company's official announcement. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro was launched in India back in March at Rs. 29,990 for the 128GB variant and at Rs. 32,990 for the 256GB variant. Then, in April, when the GST revision hit the country, the price for the base variant was increased.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro price drop in India

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro is now priced at Rs. 27,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option and at Rs. 29,990 for the 8GB + 256GB storage option. The base variant has received a Rs. 2,000 deduction from its Rs. 29,990 price tag. The top-end variant has received a Rs. 3,000 deduction from its Rs. 32,990 price tag.

To recall, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro was launched in India in March at Rs. 29,990 for the 128GB storage variant while its 256GB storage option came with a price tag of Rs. 32,990. Then in April, the 8GB + 128GB variant received a price hike of Rs. 2,000, taking the price to Rs. 31,990. About three months later in July, the same variant received a price reduction, bringing it back to its original cost of Rs. 29,990.

The new pricing for the base variant has been updated on Amazon, however, the top-end variant is listed at Rs. 30,990.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 3 Pro runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7 on top. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400) Super AMOLED display with 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

In terms of cameras, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro has the quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 13-megapixel telephoto shooter with an f/2.4 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel mono sensor with a pixel size of 1.75 microns. For selfies, you get a dual camera setup that includes a 44-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro has up to 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It packs a 4,025mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology. The phone measures 158.8x73.4x8.1mm and weighs 175 grams.

