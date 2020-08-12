Technology News
loading

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Price in India Cut Once Again, Now Starts at Rs. 27,990

Oppo Reno 3 Pro had received a price hike in April after GST revision, taking the base model to Rs. 31,990.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 12 August 2020 13:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Price in India Cut Once Again, Now Starts at Rs. 27,990

Oppo Reno 3 Pro has a dual hole-punch design for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 3 Pro now starts at Rs. 27,990
  • The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 29,990
  • Oppo Reno 3 Pro is backed by a 4,025mAh battery

Oppo Reno 3 Pro has received a price drop in India once again. This time, both the storage configurations of the phone have gone down in price with the 8GB + 128GB variant price cut by Rs. 2,000 and the 8GB + 256GB variant price cut by Rs. 3,000, as per the company's official announcement. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro was launched in India back in March at Rs. 29,990 for the 128GB variant and at Rs. 32,990 for the 256GB variant. Then, in April, when the GST revision hit the country, the price for the base variant was increased.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro price drop in India

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro is now priced at Rs. 27,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option and at Rs. 29,990 for the 8GB + 256GB storage option. The base variant has received a Rs. 2,000 deduction from its Rs. 29,990 price tag. The top-end variant has received a Rs. 3,000 deduction from its Rs. 32,990 price tag.

To recall, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro was launched in India in March at Rs. 29,990 for the 128GB storage variant while its 256GB storage option came with a price tag of Rs. 32,990. Then in April, the 8GB + 128GB variant received a price hike of Rs. 2,000, taking the price to Rs. 31,990. About three months later in July, the same variant received a price reduction, bringing it back to its original cost of Rs. 29,990.

The new pricing for the base variant has been updated on Amazon, however, the top-end variant is listed at Rs. 30,990.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 3 Pro runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7 on top. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400) Super AMOLED display with 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

In terms of cameras, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro has the quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 13-megapixel telephoto shooter with an f/2.4 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel mono sensor with a pixel size of 1.75 microns. For selfies, you get a dual camera setup that includes a 44-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro has up to 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It packs a 4,025mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology. The phone measures 158.8x73.4x8.1mm and weighs 175 grams.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Oppo Reno 3 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good camera performance in daylight
  • Decent selfie camera
  • Good design
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Disappointing low-light video performance
Read detailed Oppo Reno 3 Pro review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P95 (MT6779V/CV)
Front Camera 44-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4025mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno 3 Pro, Oppo Reno 3 Pro price in India, Oppo Reno 3 Pro Specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Itel Vision 1 3GB RAM Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Realme C12, Realme C15 Set to Launch in India on August 18: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Price in India Cut Once Again, Now Starts at Rs. 27,990
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Says It's Not Rolling Out Android 10 for Redmi Note 7 Series in India
  2. Redmi K30 Ultra Launched With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Quad Rear Cameras
  3. Realme C12, Realme C15 Set to Launch in India on August 18
  4. Google Now Lets You Build Your Public Profile for Its Search Engine
  5. Xiaomi’s Latest Mi TV Features a 55-Inch Transparent OLED Panel
  6. Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra With 120W Fast Charging, 120x Ultra-Zoom Camera Launched
  7. Infinix Zero 8, Infinix Zero 8i May Be Powered by Octa-Core MediaTek SoCs
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Getting MIUI 12 Update in India, Users Report
  9. OnePlus Unveils HydrogenOS 11 With New Features, Design Changes in China
  10. PUBG Mobile Gets Erangel 2.0 Map in Beta
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Receive Android 11 Developer Preview 3 Update
  2. Realme C12, Realme C15 Set to Launch in India on August 18: Price, Specifications
  3. Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 Pro Reportedly Getting Android 10 Update in India, Xiaomi Denies Rollout
  4. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Price in India Cut Once Again, Now Starts at Rs. 27,990
  5. Itel Vision 1 3GB RAM Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. OnePlus Nord Gray Ash Colour Variant Tipped to Launch in Early October
  7. Google Beats $50 Million Lawsuit by Genius Over Scraping Song Lyrics
  8. Google Rolls Out New Features to Assist Students With Homework
  9. OnePlus TV Models Now Available via Company’s Own Online Store Oneplus.in
  10. Google Classroom to Support More Indic Languages, Offer Features to Track Student Work Virtually
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com