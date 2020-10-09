Technology News
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Price in India Cut, 128GB Variant Now Retails at Rs. 25,990

The quad-camera phone has a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display.

By Veer Arjun Singh | Updated: 9 October 2020 17:28 IST
Oppo Reno 3 Pro has a screen-to-body ratio of 91.5 percent

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 3 Pro price in India now starts at Rs. 25,990
  • It has a 6.4-inch full HD+ display with a dual-punch hole design
  • It supports Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 but not NFC

Oppo Reno 3 Pro has got another price cut in India, the company has confirmed to Gadgets 360. This is the third price cut for the quad-camera, mid-range smartphone launched in March this year at Rs. 29,990 for the 8GB +128GB storage option and Rs. 32,990 for the 8GB + 256GB option. The GST revision in the country in April had bumped up the prices of the variants to Rs. 31,990 and Rs. 34,990, respectively. But the company soon announced a series of price cuts.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro price in India

The latest price cut of Rs. 2,000 is limited to the 8GB + 128GB configuration and brings the Oppo Reno 3 Pro's starting price down to Rs. 25,990. The new price is already reflecting on the phone's Amazon listing. The 256GB storage option still costs Rs. 29,990. It's available in Sky White, Midnight Black and Auroral Blue colour options.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro specifications

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro (review) has a 6.4-inch full HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. It has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC with 8GB RAM on board, and runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7 operating system. As mentioned, it comes in two storage options of 128 GB and 256 GB.

The four cameras on the back of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro include a 64-megapixel primary shooter with an aperture of f/1.8, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel mono sensor. It has a dual-punch hole design on the front that fits a 44-megapixel primary shooter with an aperture of f/2.4 and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 3 Pro supports Wi-Fi 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) and Bluetooth v5.0, but there's no NFC. The phone also sports an in-display fingerprint scanner.

It has a 4,025mAh battery and supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology. The phone measures 158.8mm x 73.4mm x 8.1mm and weights approximately 175g.

OnePlus 8T leaked specs look great but where is the cheaper Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good camera performance in daylight
  • Decent selfie camera
  • Good design
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Disappointing low-light video performance
Read detailed Oppo Reno 3 Pro review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P95 (MT6779V/CV)
Front Camera 44-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4025mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
