Oppo Reno 3 Pro Pre-Bookings Open Today on Amazon, Flipkart, Offline Stores: All You Need to Know

Oppo Reno 3 Pro is all set to be officially unveiled on March 2. The company is yet to announce the price of the phone.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 February 2020 14:56 IST
Oppo Reno 3 Pro India variant will be different from the version released in China

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 3 Pro India model will pack two front shooters
  • It is also teased to carry a 64-megapixel main rear camera
  • Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be offered in three colour options

Oppo Reno 3 Pro will go up for pre-bookings on Flipkart, Amazon, and offline stores today. The company is opening pre-bookings ahead of the phone's official launch on March 2 next week. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro is teased to carry a dual selfie camera setup in the front with a 44-megapixel main sensor. The quad camera setup at the back is teased to have a 64-megapixel main sensor, and the phone is also said to be coming in three colour options – Aurora Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky White options.

Oppo says that Flipkart, Amazon, and offline retail stores will be taking pre-orders of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro from today. At the time of writing, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro pre-orders weren't live on Flipkart or Amazon, but that could change soon.

The India variant of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro is slated to be quite different than the one launched in China last year. For starters, the India variant will be 4G-only that makes sense as 5G isn't commercial in India yet. The China variant feature a single selfie camera, while the Reno 3 Pro India variant is slated to include a pill-shaped hole-punch display with two selfie cameras. Also, the main rear resolution in the Indian model is said to be 64-megapixel, and not 48-megapixel that is seen on the China model.

The other three cameras at the back are teased to include 13-megapixel telephoto shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. Up front, assisting the 44-megapixel selfie camera will be a 2-megapixel depth of field sensor for better portraits. The company is also touting features like Dual Lens Bokeh and Ultra Night Selfie Mode on the Oppo Reno 3 Pro.

