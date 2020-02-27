Oppo Reno 3 Pro will go up for pre-bookings on Flipkart, Amazon, and offline stores today. The company is opening pre-bookings ahead of the phone's official launch on March 2 next week. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro is teased to carry a dual selfie camera setup in the front with a 44-megapixel main sensor. The quad camera setup at the back is teased to have a 64-megapixel main sensor, and the phone is also said to be coming in three colour options – Aurora Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky White options.

Oppo says that Flipkart, Amazon, and offline retail stores will be taking pre-orders of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro from today. At the time of writing, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro pre-orders weren't live on Flipkart or Amazon, but that could change soon.

The India variant of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro is slated to be quite different than the one launched in China last year. For starters, the India variant will be 4G-only that makes sense as 5G isn't commercial in India yet. The China variant feature a single selfie camera, while the Reno 3 Pro India variant is slated to include a pill-shaped hole-punch display with two selfie cameras. Also, the main rear resolution in the Indian model is said to be 64-megapixel, and not 48-megapixel that is seen on the China model.

The other three cameras at the back are teased to include 13-megapixel telephoto shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. Up front, assisting the 44-megapixel selfie camera will be a 2-megapixel depth of field sensor for better portraits. The company is also touting features like Dual Lens Bokeh and Ultra Night Selfie Mode on the Oppo Reno 3 Pro.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.