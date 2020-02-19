Technology News
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Teaser Gives Clearer Look at Quad Rear Cameras, Promotional Images Leaked

Oppo Reno 3 Pro will flaunt a gradient design on its curved rear panel.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 19 February 2020 11:28 IST
Oppo Reno 3 Pro will only support 4G in India, unlike its 5G-ready Chinese variant

Oppo Reno 3 Pro will only support 4G in India, unlike its 5G-ready Chinese variant

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 3 Pro packs a 44-megapixel dual selfie camera setup
  • It will feature a flat panel with thin bezels
  • Oppo Reno 3 Pro will come equipped with four rear cameras

Oppo Reno 3 Pro will go official in India on March 2, packing dual selfie cameras housed in a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout. Oppo has already given us a glimpse of the phone via teaser posters and a short promotional video. Continuing the marketing hype in the days leading up to the launch, another official teaser and a few more promotional images of the phone have surfaced online. The fresh Oppo Reno 3 Pro images give us a clearer look at its curved rear panel with a glossy surface and gradient design.

The official Oppo India Twitter handle shared another promotional image that gives us a closer look at the quad rear camera setup on the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. The phone appears to have a metallic frame running around the sides, while the glossy rear panel with curved edges and a gradient finish looks like it is made of glass. To recall, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G that was launched in China earlier this year, despite having a slightly different design, also flaunts a glass and metallic build. Over at the front, one can clearly see the pill-shaped hole-punch housing the dual selfie cameras, one of which is a 44-megapixel snapper.

A couple of more promotional images have surfaced online courtesy of Droidholic, revealing the Oppo Reno 3 Pro's impressively thin bezels and chin. The lack of a physical fingerprint sensor indicates that the phone will come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The power button is positioned on the right, while the two volume buttons sit on the left.

It must be noted that the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G that was launched in China had a curved display with a single selfie camera, while the one coming to the Indian market has a flat panel with dual selfie snappers. Another difference is that the Chinese Oppo Reno 3 Pro offered 5G support, while the India-bound Oppo Reno 3 Pro has officially been confirmed to be a 4G-only phone.

Comments

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno 3 Pro, Oppo Reno 3 Pro specifications
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Teaser Gives Clearer Look at Quad Rear Cameras, Promotional Images Leaked
