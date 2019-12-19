Technology News
Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro Live Photos Leak Online; Quad Rear Cameras Tipped

The Oppo Reno 3 is expected to pack 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, run on Android 10.

By | Updated: 19 December 2019 14:05 IST
Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro Live Photos Leak Online; Quad Rear Cameras Tipped

Photo Credit: Weibo

Oppo Reno 3 specifications leaks in these live photos

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 3 series is set to launch on December 26
  • The Oppo Reno 3 will sport a waterdrop-style notch up front
  • Reno 3 Pro will sport a hole-punch display, quad rear cameras

Oppo Reno 3 and Oppo Reno 3 Pro are all set to launch in China next week, and the phones has now been photographed in the wild. Live images of the phones being used with the display turned on have surfaced online. The photos show the phones from the front and back, revealing design details and colour options. They pretty much match with all previous leaks, and its TENAA listings as well. The Oppo Reno 3 is sporting a Blue finish with a unique gradient texture, while the Oppo Reno 3 Pro has been snapped in two colour options.

The Oppo Reno 3 photos have been leaked on Weibo, and the phone has been spotted being used in the wild. This is probably a test unit that has been photographed. The Oppo Reno 3 is seen with a waterdrop-style notch up front and a slight chin at the bottom of the display. The device sports a quad camera setup at the back, with the flash sitting on its right, and the back panel has a unique Blue gradient pattern. The phone's display is turned on, and it reveals that the Oppo Reno 3 will be running on Android 10 based on ColorOS software, pack 8GB RAM, and offer 128GB internal storage. The display also confirms dual-SIM slots, and has listed the model number as PDCM00, which is the same model number that was spotted on TENAA earlier. The phone is also listed on TENAA with model number PCPM00.

oppo reno 3 pro main weibo Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Oppo Reno 3 Pro is tipped to sport a hole-punch display
Photo Credit: Weibo

Separately, live shots of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G were also leaked on Weibo, showing off the phone from all angles. The Pro variant is seen to sport a hole-punch display with the cut out placed on the top left edge of the screen, and the back panel shows a quad camera setup. The phone has been snapped in two colour options – White and Blue. The names of these colour options are not known. Unlike the Oppo Reno 3 display that revealed few specification details, the Reno 3 Pro display photos show the UI instead. The new UI will offer rounded square shaped app icons, and no app drawer is noticed on the screen. The tipster notes that the phone is very thin.

The Oppo Reno 3 is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000L 5G SoC, and the Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC. Both the phones should pack a 64-megapixel sensor, but the Reno 3 might not integrate a Sony sensor. The phones will launch in China on December 26

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 3, Oppo Reno 3 Pro, Oppo Reno 3 Photos, Oppo Reno 3 Pro Photos, Oppo
