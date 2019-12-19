Oppo Reno 3 Pro has just been spotted listed on its official website. While specifications haven't been detailed, its official renders, colour options, and storage and RAM configurations have been made live. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro, alongside the Oppo Reno 3, is set to launch on December 26, and this listing has gone live a bit earlier than expected. The listing confirms the hole-punch display on the Oppo Reno 3 Pro, the curved side edges, and the quad camera setup at the back.

The Oppo website in China has now listed the Oppo Reno 3 Pro phone. The listing suggests that the phone will go on sale in four colour options - Moonlight Black, Misty White, Night Sky Blue, and Sunrise. All of these variants have gradient back panel finishes in different colours and shades. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be available in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The price of the phone hasn't been revealed, and the company is currently only taking reservations of interest for the same. The listing also reiterates that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 765 SoC, pack 4,025mAh battery, and be 7.7mm thin.

As mentioned, the official renders attached of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro suggest a hole-punch display with the cut out placed on the top left corner of the screen. The back panel houses a quad camera setup placed vertically, and placed in the top left corner of the panel. The phone is expected to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Previous leaks suggest that the Oppo Reno 3 Pro is expected to sport a 90Hz display at about 6.5-inch in size. As for the cameras, the phone is claimed to come with a quad rear camera setup that would include a 48-megapixel primary sensor -- along with a 13-megapixel secondary sensor, 8-megapixel tertiary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Moreover, it is said to have 30W fast charging support.

