Technology News
loading

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Official Site Listing Reveals RAM, Storage, and Colour Options

The renders confirm that the Oppo Reno 3 Pro will have a hole-punch display.

By | Updated: 19 December 2019 18:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Official Site Listing Reveals RAM, Storage, and Colour Options

Photo Credit: Oppo website

Oppo Reno 3 Pro to be launched on December 26

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 3 Pro is listed to come in two RAM + Storage configurations
  • The phone’s top-end model will offer 12GB RAM, 256GB storage option
  • The listing reiterates phone will be powered by Snapdragon 765 SoC

Oppo Reno 3 Pro has just been spotted listed on its official website. While specifications haven't been detailed, its official renders, colour options, and storage and RAM configurations have been made live. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro, alongside the Oppo Reno 3, is set to launch on December 26, and this listing has gone live a bit earlier than expected. The listing confirms the hole-punch display on the Oppo Reno 3 Pro, the curved side edges, and the quad camera setup at the back.

The Oppo website in China has now listed the Oppo Reno 3 Pro phone. The listing suggests that the phone will go on sale in four colour options - Moonlight Black, Misty White, Night Sky Blue, and Sunrise. All of these variants have gradient back panel finishes in different colours and shades. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be available in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The price of the phone hasn't been revealed, and the company is currently only taking reservations of interest for the same. The listing also reiterates that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 765 SoC, pack 4,025mAh battery, and be 7.7mm thin.

As mentioned, the official renders attached of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro suggest a hole-punch display with the cut out placed on the top left corner of the screen. The back panel houses a quad camera setup placed vertically, and placed in the top left corner of the panel. The phone is expected to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Previous leaks suggest that the Oppo Reno 3 Pro is expected to sport a 90Hz display at about 6.5-inch in size. As for the cameras, the phone is claimed to come with a quad rear camera setup that would include a 48-megapixel primary sensor -- along with a 13-megapixel secondary sensor, 8-megapixel tertiary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Moreover, it is said to have 30W fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Tipped to Pack 90Hz Display, Quad Rear Cameras; Teaser Reveals Metal Frame, Gradient Finish

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 3 Pro, Oppo Reno 3 Pro Price, Oppo Reno 3 Pro Renders, Oppo Reno 3 Pro Specifications, Oppo Reno 3 Pro Features, Oppo
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Jio Users Can Avail Old Prepaid Recharge Plans Through Tariff Protection

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Official Site Listing Reveals RAM, Storage, and Colour Options
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Internet Shutdown in Delhi: How the Bridgefy App Lets You Chat Offline
  2. Redmi Note 7 Duo May Soon Get MIUI 11 Update Based on Android 10
  3. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  4. Airtel, Vodafone Confirm Internet, Voice, SMS Shut Down in Certain Areas of Delhi
  5. IPL Auction 2020: How to Watch Live Stream and Telecast on Mobile, TV
  6. Pornhub Reveals 2019 Android Statistics That Google Is Keeping Secret
  7. BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs. 118, Rs. 187, Rs. 399 Prepaid Plans: All Details
  8. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
  9. Realme X2 With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched in India
  10. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Get OxygenOS 10.3 Update With November Security Patch
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor 20, Honor 20i, Honor 10 Lite, More Phones Listed With Price Cuts on Amazon, Flipkart
  2. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Official Site Listing Reveals RAM, Storage, and Colour Options
  3. Jio Users Can Avail Old Prepaid Recharge Plans Through Tariff Protection
  4. Tencent, Sina Apps Targeted in Chinese Privacy Crackdown
  5. Oyo Denies Report Claiming It Will Cut 2,000 Jobs in India by January-End
  6. Realme X50 5G Teased to Offer 100 Percent Coverage of Heating Sources, Include 5D Ice-Cooled Heat Dissipation System
  7. PUBG Mobile-Themed Web Series Dosti Ka Naya Maidan Trailer Released, First Episode Drops on December 24
  8. SoftBank's Yahoo Japan Exits Oyo's Japan Apartment Venture
  9. Apple's Siri the Most Popular Virtual Assistant With a 35 Percent Market Share: Report
  10. Delhi Internet Shutdown: Bridgefy Offline Messaging App Gains Popularity Amid CAA Protests
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.