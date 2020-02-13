Technology News
Oppo Reno 3 Pro With Dual Hole-Punch Selfie Camera Teased on Amazon, Flipkart Ahead of India Launch

Oppo Reno 3 Pro in India is claimed to capture “dream-like images.”

13 February 2020
Oppo Reno 3 Pro is teased to launch in India with a dual hole-punch selfie camera

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 3 Pro India launch is imminent
  • Amazon and Flipkart have dedicated microsites teasing Oppo phone
  • Oppo Reno 3 Pro in India will come with 4G specifications

Oppo Reno 3 Pro India launch has been teased through Amazon and Flipkart. The new Oppo phone is set to debut in the Indian market with a dual hole-punch selfie camera setup. Originally, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro was launched in China late last year in a 5G variant, while its India model recently gets an official confirmation with only 4G support. The smartphone is also touted to come to the country with some “Expert Camera credentials”. The presence of the dual hole-punch camera on the Oppo Reno 3 Pro would help provide bokeh effect to selfies.

Amazon and Flipkart both have created dedicated microsites to tease the launch of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro in India. The teasers on the microsites confirm the presence of a dual hole-punch selfie camera that is unlike the Reno 3 Pro model launched in China that had a single hole-punch selfie camera module.

“Introducing Dual Punch Hole Camera in Oppo Reno 3 Pro. It helps create dream-like images with Dual Lens Bokeh,” reads the text provided alongside the teaser available on Flipkart.

The India version of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro will come with a Binocular Bokeh Effect that will produce sharp edges along with a gradient background. Earlier this week, Tasleem Arif, Vice President and India R&D Head of Oppo, revealed the launch of the Reno 3 Pro and highlighted its Expert Camera credentials. Arif through his tweet also stated that the new phone would debut with 4G specifications in India -- unlike the China version of the Reno 3 Pro that has 5G support out-of-the-box.

Alongside the teasers available on Amazon and Flipkart, the Oppo India website also carries a listing with identical teaser images and text. A video starring Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal has also been posted on the Oppo India YouTube channel to put an emphasis on the dual selfie camera of the Reno 3 Pro.

A recent report suggesting the dual hole-punch selfie camera on the Oppo Reno 3 Pro claimed that the phone would come with a 44-megapixel primary sensor. It is also speculated to launch in the country as early as this month.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro was launched in China with a price tag of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 41,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option carried a price tag of CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 46,000). However, the pricing details of the India version are yet to be revealed.

Oppo brought the Reno 3 Pro in China with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC that has an integrated 5G model. It is unclear whether the India version would include a different chip over what was launched in China to debut with 4G specifications.

Comments

