Smartphone maker Oppo launched the Reno 3 Pro 5G and the Reno 3 5G in China late last year. And they went on sale shortly after the launch. Now, it looks like the Oppo Reno 3 Pro won't be limited to China as it is being reported the smartphone will make its way to the Indian market soon. It is also said that this Oppo Reno 3 Pro will sport dual-selfie cameras and have different internals. The Indian model is also said to lack support for 5G networks.

The news of the arrival of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro was first reported by 91Mobiles which cited company insiders as the source. This report claims that the Reno 3 Pro will feature dual-selfie cameras and sport the world's first 44-megapixel selfie shooter. The Reno 3 Pro launched in China only had a single selfie shooter. The Indian model is also alleged to lack 5G support but it isn't known if the chipset powering the smartphone will be different.

Surprisingly, a device with a dual-camera selfie setup was tweeted by Mrwhosetheboss. The YouTuber also mentioned in the tweet that the device in question sports a 44-megapixel selfie shooter along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. This is different than the Reno 3 Pro launched in China which sports a single selfie shooter to the left. The Reno 3 Pro is expected to launch in India in the third week of February.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro launched in China was powered by the 5G-enabled Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage onboard. The Reno 3 Pro runs ColorOS 7.0 on top of Android 10. It has a quad-camera setup at the back and packs in a 4,025mAh battery with support for 30W fast-charging. However, these specificatins can change by the time the smartphone comes to India, especially since there is not 5G connectivity in the country currently.