Oppo Reno 3 Pro in 4G variant is set to launch in India soon, an Oppo executive revealed on Monday. The new Oppo smartphone, which debuted in 5G variant alongside the Oppo Reno 3 in China late last year, is touted to come with “Expert Camera credentials”. If we look at the recent rumours, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro would arrive in the Indian market as early as this month. The China variant of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro had a single selfie camera, while its India counterpart is rumoured to come with a dual hole-punch selfie camera.

Tasleem Arif, Vice President and India R&D Head of Oppo, tweeted the launch details of the Reno 3 Pro. Arif said that the Oppo Reno 3 Pro would launch in India soon with 4G specifications. This is unlike the China variant of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro that has 5G support.

Excited to share the most awaited news of 2020 - #OPPOReno3Pro with Expert Camera credentials is launching soon with 4G specifications in India. Moreover, there are a pipeline of products by OPPO which will come with 5G version in India this year! — Tasleem Arif (@tasleemarifk) February 10, 2020

The Reno 3 Pro in China has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC that comes with an integrated 5G modem. It is unclear whether the India model would include a different chip over what we have in China to offer 4G-only connectivity in the country.

A recent report claimed that the Oppo Reno 3 Pro would debut in India later this month with a dual hole-punch selfie camera. The selfie camera setup could include a 44-megapixel sensor.

To recall, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro was launched in China with a price tag of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 40,900) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option carried a price tag of CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 46,000).

Aside from revealing the launch details of Reno 3 Pro, Arif through his tweet noted that Oppo had a pipeline of products for the Indian market that would come with 5G support. The exact timeline around the launch of 5G-supporting Oppo phones in the country weren't given in the tweet, though.

Gadgets 360 reached out to Oppo India for clarity on the revelations made by Arif and will update this space as and when the company responds.