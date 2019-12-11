Technology News
Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro Launch Set for December 26, Oppo Enco Free True Wireless Earbuds Also Teased

Oppo Reno 3 and its Pro sibling will both offer dual-mode 5G support and will run ColorOS 7.

By | Updated: 11 December 2019 13:52 IST
Oppo Reno 3 and Oppo Reno 3 Pro will pack quad rear cameras

Oppo Reno 3 and Oppo Reno 3 Pro will pack quad rear cameras

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC
  • The upcoming phone will sport a curved display and flaunts a thin profile
  • Oppo Enco Free true wireless earbuds will come in three colours

Oppo has officially confirmed that the Reno 3 series phones will be launched on December 26. The Chinese smartphone maker will unveil the Oppo Reno 3 and the Oppo Reno 3 Pro phones at an event in Hangzhou, China later this month. The Oppo Reno 3 and its Pro sibling have already been confirmed to offer dual-mode 5G support, and if their official teasers and TENAA listing are anything to go by, both the Reno 3 series phones will pack a quad rear camera setup. In addition to the Reno 3 series phones, Oppo will also launch the Oppo Enco Free true wireless earbuds at its December 26 event.

The official Oppo account on Weibo shared a post earlier today announcing the December 26 launch of the Oppo Reno 3 series. The Reno 3 series will include the standard Oppo Reno 3 and the Oppo Reno 3 Pro, the latter of which has officially been confirmed to pack the freshly-announced octa Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. The two phones will be the first to run the ColorOS 7 skin out-of-the-box and will also offer dual-mode 5G (SA + NSA) support. Ahead of their launch, the registration page for the Oppo Reno 3 and Oppo Reno 3 Pro has already gone live in China, giving us an early look at the two phones' design.

oppo enco free Oppo Enco Free

The Oppo Enco Free true wireless earbuds will arrive in three colour options

 

As for the Oppo Reno 3 Pro, it will feature a curved display that was highlighted in an official teaser as well. The Snapdragon 765G SoC at its heart will reportedly be accompanied by 12GB of RAM. The phone's quad rear camera setup is tipped to include a 48-megapixel main sensor, assisted by a 13-megapixel shooter, an 8-megapixel snapper, and a 2-megapixel camera.

In addition to the Oppo Reno 3 series, the company has also announced that it will launch the Oppo Enco Free true wireless earbuds at its December 26 event. Oppo has also shared official images of the Oppo Enco Free earbuds that will come in black, pink, and white colour options. Their design looks a bit similar to the Huawei FreeBuds 2, but there is no word on their specifications and features yet.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno 3, Oppo Reno 3 Pro, Oppo Enco Free
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Surpass 4.5 Million Shipments Globally, Xiaomi Claims


