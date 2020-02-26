Technology News
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Camera Details, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of India Launch Next Week

The second selfie camera on the Oppo Reno 3 Pro is listed to sport a 2-megapixel depth of field sensor alongside the 44-megapixel ultra-clear sensor.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 February 2020 14:08 IST
Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be launched in a 4G-only option in India

Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be launched in a 4G-only option in India

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 3 Pro is set to launch in India on March 2
  • The phone will come in Black, Blue, and White finishes
  • Oppo Reno 3 Pro is listed to sport a 2-megapixel depth selfie sensor

Oppo Reno 3 Pro global variant is all set to launch in India on March 2, and the company is releasing information about the phone in bits. Its dedicated promotional page for the upcoming phone has been updated to reveal camera specifications and features. Even new colour options have been teased in fresh promotional material on the page. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro is teased to sport a dual selfie hole-punch display with a 44-megapixel main selfie camera on board. The phone also has a quad rear camera setup at the back.

The promotional page for the Oppo Reno 3 Pro in India now has more details of the phone ahead of launch. The second selfie camera is listed to sport a 2-megapixel depth of field sensor alongside the 44-megapixel ultra-clear sensor. Front camera features will include 'Dual Lens Bokeh ' that claims to achieve binocular bokeh effect with sharper edges and background gradients. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro is also listed to offer 'Ultra Night Selfie Mode' that essentially takes multiple shots to create an ideal image.

The quad camera setup at the back is listed to sport a 64-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. The Oppo Reno 3 is also listed to come to India in Aurora Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky White colour options at launch. Other specifications are not known at the moment, but the renders shared on the page suggest volume buttons on the left edge, and the power button on the right. There is no rear fingerprint sensor in sight, hinting at an in-display sensor.

To recall, the Oppo Reno 3 5G phone was launched in China last December, and the phone was introduced with a single hole-punch display. The Indian or global variant, on the other hand, will be 4G-only and it is confirmed to sport a dual selfie hole-punch camera setup. The main rear camera setup has also been bumped to 64-megapixel, whereas the China variant has a 48-megapixel main sensor.

