Oppo Reno 3 Pro Global Variant in Blue Leaked Ahead of India Launch

Oppo Reno 3 Pro model for India will sport a dual-hole punch design, leaks have tipped.

By | Updated: 6 February 2020 19:42 IST
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Global Variant in Blue Leaked Ahead of India Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @ishanagarwal24

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro is expected to launch in India soon

Highlights
  • The Oppo Reno 3 Pro is set to launch later this month
  • It is tipped to sport a dual hole-punch display
  • The hardware powering the Oppo Reno 3 Pro is unknown

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is gearing up to launch the Reno 3 Pro in India. The company had launched these smartphones in China late last year but it is expected to reach the Indian markets soon. Rumours hint that the smartphone is expected to launch in the third week of February 2020. A fresh image of the inbound smartphone leaked earlier this week shows the Oppo Reno 3 Pro in blue colour, similar to the one launched in China.

The fresh leak was courtesy serial tipster Ishan Agarwal, who tweeted the image of the upcoming smartphone. The leaks have also claimed that India will be the first country to get the global version of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. From the leaked shot we can see that the device will sport a glass back with a gradient finish. The sides of the phone are curved which should make it easy to hold in the hand. Based on the image, it looks like the camera module is on the top left side of the smartphone but the details are unknown at the moment.

A previous leak of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro revealed a dual hole-punch display which houses the dual selfie cameras. The same leak also pointed at a 44-megapixel selfie shooter. The other could be a depth sensor to assist the primary shooter. Oppo had revealed the Reno 3 Pro in China with a single hole-punch.

There are no details about the specifications of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro at the moment. However, we do know that the Oppo Reno 3 Pro launched in China was powered by a Snapdragon 765G SoC. With the launch expected to take place later this month, we wouldn't have to wait for a really long time to find out.

Aditya Shenoy

