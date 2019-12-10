Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G that is set to debut alongside the Oppo Reno 3 later this month has apparently reached China's regulator TENAA. The new flagship smartphone has been spotted on the TENAA database with model number PCRM00 and PCRT00. One of the listings on the regulator's portal includes a few renders that showcase the design of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro that was teased recently. Further, the TENAA listings of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G indicates its key specifications.

There are two distinct TENAA listings of the Oppo phone that is believed to be the Reno 3 Pro 5G -- with one carrying its renders. However, both are showing the same list of specifications.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G specifications

As per the TENAA listings, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G will come with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display along with 20:9 aspect ratio. The images provided on the TENAA portal also shows a hole-punch design and curved edges that both we saw on the official teasers in the recent past.

The listings also show that the Oppo phone will be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.4GHz. This is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC that was launched at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit in Maui, Hawaii last week.

Alongside the new Snapdragon SoC, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro could have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is unclear whether the phone also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro could come with a quad rear camera setup that will house a 48-megapixel primary sensor, coupled with a 13-megapixel secondary sensor. The TENAA listings also show 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors that will be available alongside the primary and secondary sensors. Further, the phone could include a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The TENAA listings list the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor, Android 10, and a 3,935mAh battery on the new Oppo phone. Also, the phone appears to have 172 grams of weight and measure 159.4x72.4x7.7mm.

If we look at what has been revealed through its official teasers, there will be the Oppo Reno 3 and Oppo Reno 3 Pro as the two new smartphones in the Reno family. The latter will come as the flagship model with a slim build carrying thin bezels along with a curved design. However, the former would be a new mid-range smartphone by the Chinese company featuring a waterdrop-style display notch.

A TENAA listing suggesting the key specifications of the Oppo Reno 3 surfaced online earlier this month. It showed the new phone with model number PCPM00.