Oppo Reno 3 and Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G phones are all set to launch sometime this month, and now the company has published a dedicated page teasing some of the specifications of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. The phone is teased to come with 5G support, be powered by the Snapdragon 765G processor, and the thickness of the phone is said to be at 7.7mm. The page also reveals Oppo Reno 3 key design elements ahead of the official launch.

The dedicated page is now taking registrations of interest for the Oppo Reno 3 and Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G. The page does not reveal the launch date, but teases key specifications and features of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. It reiterates dual band 5G support, and teases that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G processor. The page has official renders of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro, similar to the ones teased hours earlier on Weibo. It is also teased to be 7.7mm thin, pack an in-display fingerprint scanner, and weigh about 171 grams.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro is seen to sport a blue and pink gradient back panel finish, a quad rear camera setup sitting vertically on the top left edge, and the Oppo logo sitting on the bottom right edge of the back panel. Up front, the official renders confirm a hole-punch display with the cutout placed on the top left edge, curved edges on the sides, and a slight chin at the top and bottom portions of the display. The USB Type-C port and the speaker grille are present at the bottom edge.

A tiny image of the Oppo Reno 3 was also spotted at the bottom of the same page, and it confirms the phone will feature a waterdrop-style notch, and a quad camera setup at the back placed vertically. It is seen sporting a blue gradient back panel finish. The company has earlier teased the phone to pack a 4,025mAh battery.

Oppo Reno 3 render on the reservation pagee

An alleged TENAA listing indicates the presence of a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display on the Oppo Reno 3. Additionally, it is believed that the back camera setup will include a 48-megapixel primary camera, assisted by an 8-megapixel snapper and a couple of 2-megapixel shooters. On the front will be a 16-megapixel camera.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to sport a 90Hz display, pack 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage. As for the cameras, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro is claimed to come with a quad rear camera setup that would include a 48-megapixel primary sensor -- along with a 13-megapixel secondary sensor, 8-megapixel tertiary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone is also rumoured to include optical image stabilisation (OIS). Moreover, it is said to have 30W fast charging support.