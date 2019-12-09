Technology News
loading

Oppo Reno 3, Oppo Reno 3 Pro Registration Page Goes Live, Key Specifications Teased

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro teaser page confirms the presence of a hole-punch display and quad rear camera setup.

By | Updated: 9 December 2019 16:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Oppo Reno 3, Oppo Reno 3 Pro Registration Page Goes Live, Key Specifications Teased

Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC

Highlights
  • The page suggests Oppo Reno 3 has a waterdrop-style notch
  • Oppo Reno 3 Pro has a quad rear camera setup, hole-punch display
  • Both the phones should sport an in-display fingerprint scanner

Oppo Reno 3 and Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G phones are all set to launch sometime this month, and now the company has published a dedicated page teasing some of the specifications of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. The phone is teased to come with 5G support, be powered by the Snapdragon 765G processor, and the thickness of the phone is said to be at 7.7mm. The page also reveals Oppo Reno 3 key design elements ahead of the official launch.

The dedicated page is now taking registrations of interest for the Oppo Reno 3 and Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G. The page does not reveal the launch date, but teases key specifications and features of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. It reiterates dual band 5G support, and teases that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G processor. The page has official renders of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro, similar to the ones teased hours earlier on Weibo. It is also teased to be 7.7mm thin, pack an in-display fingerprint scanner, and weigh about 171 grams.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro is seen to sport a blue and pink gradient back panel finish, a quad rear camera setup sitting vertically on the top left edge, and the Oppo logo sitting on the bottom right edge of the back panel. Up front, the official renders confirm a hole-punch display with the cutout placed on the top left edge, curved edges on the sides, and a slight chin at the top and bottom portions of the display. The USB Type-C port and the speaker grille are present at the bottom edge.

A tiny image of the Oppo Reno 3 was also spotted at the bottom of the same page, and it confirms the phone will feature a waterdrop-style notch, and a quad camera setup at the back placed vertically. It is seen sporting a blue gradient back panel finish. The company has earlier teased the phone to pack a 4,025mAh battery.

opporeno3 render main Oppo Reno 3

Oppo Reno 3 render on the reservation pagee

An alleged TENAA listing indicates the presence of a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display on the Oppo Reno 3. Additionally, it is believed that the back camera setup will include a 48-megapixel primary camera, assisted by an 8-megapixel snapper and a couple of 2-megapixel shooters. On the front will be a 16-megapixel camera.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to sport a 90Hz display, pack 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage. As for the cameras, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro is claimed to come with a quad rear camera setup that would include a 48-megapixel primary sensor -- along with a 13-megapixel secondary sensor, 8-megapixel tertiary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone is also rumoured to include optical image stabilisation (OIS). Moreover, it is said to have 30W fast charging support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 3, Oppo Reno 3 5G Specifications, Oppo Reno 3 Price, Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 3 Pro Specifications, Oppo Reno 3 Pro Renders, Oppo
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Vivo V17 vs Realme XT vs Redmi K20: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Three Samsung Executives Jailed Over Evidence Destroyed in Probe of Alleged Fraud

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 3, Oppo Reno 3 Pro Registration Page Goes Live, Key Specifications Teased
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme’s Truly Wireless Earbuds to Be Called Realme Buds Air
  2. WhatsApp Finally Gets Call Waiting Feature on Android
  3. Samsung Galaxy S11+ Tipped to Pack Custom 108-Megapixel Image Sensor
  4. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  5. Vivo V17 Launching in India Today: Livestream, Expected Price, and More
  6. Vivo V17 Debuts in India With Hole-Punch Display, Quad Rear Cameras
  7. Airtel Removes FUP Cap on Calling for Unlimited Plans, Reveals New Plans
  8. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  9. iOS 13.3 Update May Arrive Later This Week
  10. This Streaming Service Lets You Watch Art Films, and Offers Free Movie Tickets
#Latest Stories
  1. Three Samsung Executives Jailed Over Evidence Destroyed in Probe of Alleged Fraud
  2. Oppo Reno 3, Oppo Reno 3 Pro Registration Page Goes Live, Key Specifications Teased
  3. Twitter Retweets Account Aims to Highlight Best Tweets of the Platform
  4. Jio Rs. 98 Prepaid Plan Revised to Offer 300 SMS Messages for 28 Days
  5. OnePlus TV 55 Q1, OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro Update Brings Support for Netflix
  6. Madhuri Dixit to Star in Karan Johar-Produced Netflix Series From Baar Baar Dekho Writer
  7. Vivo U20 Next Sale on December 12 at 12 Noon via Amazon, Vivo.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  8. Huawei's Harmony OS Coming to More Products Next Year, but Not Phones and Tablets
  9. iOS 13.3 to Release This Week, Reveals Carrier Document
  10. Realme Buds Air Will Be the Name of Realme’s Truly Wireless Earbuds, Support for Google Assistant Teased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.