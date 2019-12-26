Technology News
Oppo Reno 3, Oppo Reno 3 Pro With Dual-Mode 5G Support, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo has also launched the Enco Free true wireless earbuds in China.

By | Updated: 26 December 2019 16:42 IST
Oppo Reno 3, Oppo Reno 3 Pro With Dual-Mode 5G Support, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 3 Pro features a curved display with 90Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch

Oppo has added a couple of new phones to the Reno 3 series – the Oppo Reno 3 and the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. Launched earlier today at an event in China, both the Oppo Reno 3 and Oppo Reno 3 Pro support dual-mode 5G support, and come equipped with quad rear cameras. The Oppo Reno 3 is the first phone to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000L 5G SoC, while the Oppo Reno 3 Pro draws power from the Snapdragon 765G SoC. Oppo has also launched the Enco Free true wireless earbuds that were teased earlier this month.

Oppo Reno 3 price, sale date

Oppo Reno 3 is priced at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 34,000) for the phone's 8GB + 128GB variant, while the higher-end 12GB + 128GB model carries a price tag of CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 36,999). It will go on sale starting December 31 in China, but there is no word on its availability in the international markets, including India. It comes in a total of four colour options - Misty White, Moon Night Black, Sunrise Impression, and Blue Starry Night.

oppo reno 3 body Oppo Reno 3

Oppo Reno 3 is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000L SoC

 

Oppo Reno 3 Pro price, sale date

The more spec-heavy Oppo Reno 3 Pro is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the 8GB + 128GB model, while the top-end 12GB + 256GB configuration will set buyers back by CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 45,000). The phone's base model will go on sale starting December 31 in China, while the higher-end variant will be up for grabs January 10 onwards. It comes in Misty White, Moon Night Black, Sunrise Impression, and Blue Starry Night colour options.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Pantone Edition, Enco Free price, sale date

Oppo has also launched a Pantone Edition of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro in a Classic Blue shade, and it is priced at CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 42,000) while the sale will kick off on January 10. Lastly, the company has also unveiled the Enco Free true wireless earbuds that are priced at CNY (roughly Rs. 7,000) and will go sale January 31 onwards. They come in Black, Pink, and White colour options.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM Oppo Reno 3 Pro runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7 skin on top. It sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) curved AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and peak brightness of 800 nits (HBM). Other display attributes include 402ppi pixel density, 5000000: 1 contrast ratio, 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio, and HDR10+ support. Oppo Reno 3 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, ticking alongside up to 12GB of RAM.

oppo panton Oppo

The Chinese smartphone maker has also launched the Oppo Reno 3 Pro Pantone Edition

 

Oppo Reno 3 Pro's quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel shooter with the Sony IMX586 sensor and f/1.7 aperture, assisted by OIS and EIS. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 116-degrees field of view, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera with EIS and 5x hybrid zoom support, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The phone can shoot 1080p slo-mo videos at 120fps On the front is a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 lens housed inside the hole-punch.

The latest Oppo phone packs a 4,025mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 support. It comes equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and supports multi-function NFC. Connectivity features include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C port, GPS/A-GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo. Sensors onboard the phone are compass, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and a pedometer.

Oppo Reno 3 specifications

The Oppo Reno 3 features a 6.4-inch TUV Rheinland-certified display with a waterdrop notch. It draws power from the octa-core 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 1000L 5G SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The Oppo offering features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor.

There is a 32-megapixel front camera to handle selfies and video calls. Just like the Oppo Reno 3 Pro, the Oppo Reno 3 comes equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The phone packs a 4,025mAh battery with VOOC 4.0 fast charging support that has a peak 30W output.

Comments

Oppo, Oppo Reno 3, Oppo Reno 3 price, Oppo Reno 3 specifications, Oppo Reno 3 Pro, Oppo Reno 3 Pro price, Oppo Reno 3 Pro specifications
Free Wi-Fi to All Villages Connected via BharatNet Till March 2020: Prasad

