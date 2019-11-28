Technology News
loading

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G Official Teaser Image Shows Curved Display, Glass Body

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G appears to sport an LED-embedded power button.

By | Updated: 28 November 2019 13:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G Official Teaser Image Shows Curved Display, Glass Body

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G is tipped to debut alongside the Oppo Reno 3 next month

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G is said to flaunt a glass body
  • Shen says that it will be the thinnest 5G phone in its class
  • The upcoming Oppo phone will be just 7.7mm thin

Oppo recently confirmed that the Reno 3 series will debut next month with dual-mode 5G support in tow. Ahead of the phone's official launch, Oppo's Vice President and President of Global Marketing, Brian Shen, has shared an image of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G phone that might be launched next month. The phone is shown flaunting a curved display with a very subtle curvature and thin bezels. The Oppo executive mentioned that the phone will be quite sleek at just 7.7mm and is claimed to be the thinnest phone in its price segment to offer dual-mode 5G support.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G's photo shared by Shen on Twitter shows the lower half of the phone, highlighting its thin chin and side bezels, and also a subtle curved alongside the left and right edges. The tweet mentions that the phone will sport a glass body, and appears to have a metallic frame running around the edges. The power button has a thin line that appears to house an LED to serve as a notification light, an implementation that we recently saw in a few Nokia-branded budget phones.

Interestingly, this is the first time we are hearing about an Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G phone, as the leaks we have seen so far have been about the vanilla Oppo Reno 3 variant. As far as specifications go, the Oppo Reno 3 is tipped to pack a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The panel will reportedly be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and will come with an embedded in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The upcoming phone is rumoured to run ColorOS 7 upon its debut and will offer dual-mode (SA+NSA) 5G support.

The Oppo Reno 3 will reportedly draw power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 SoC, which suggests that Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G might go with a more powerful SoC. Rumours swirling around the Internet suggest that the upcoming Oppo Reno 3 series phone will pack quad rear cameras that will be highlighted by a 60-megapixel primary camera, assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front will be a 32-megapixel camera to handle selfies.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Realme X50, Realme X50 Youth Edition Alleged Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
Twitter Testing New Conversation Features From Twttr App, to Roll Out Next Year
Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G Official Teaser Image Shows Curved Display, Glass Body
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Massive Black Hole That 'Shouldn't Even Exist' Spotted in Our Galaxy
  2. Black Friday 2019: What to Buy from India & How to Prepare
  3. Vivo U20 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today at 12 Noon
  4. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  5. Redmi K30 Hands-On Image, Key Specifications, and Price Leaked
  6. WhatsApp Spotted Working on Self-Destructing Messages Feature
  7. Why Netflix's Biggest Movie Isn't Playing in Indian Cinemas
  8. Amazon Prime Video Has Renewed The Family Man for Season 2
  9. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Get a New Blue Colour Variant in India, Xiaomi Teases
  10. Mi TV 4X 55-Inch 2020 Edition With Dolby Audio Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Ghost Stories: Netflix Sets Release Date, Shares First Look for Johar, Kashyap, Akhtar, Banerjee Anthology
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Electric Blue Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Twitter Testing New Conversation Features From Twttr App, to Roll Out Next Year
  4. Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G Official Teaser Image Shows Curved Display, Glass Body
  5. Realme X50, Realme X50 Youth Edition Alleged Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Mi TV 4X 55-Inch 2020 Edition With Dolby Audio, PatchWall 2.0, 4K HDR Display Launched in India
  7. The Family Man Season 2: Amazon Prime Video Renews Manoj Bajpayee Series, Now in Production
  8. Tesla Cybertruck Hits 250,000 Pre-Orders, Elon Musk Hints
  9. Asus 5Z Starts Receiving Stable Android 10 Update in India
  10. Google Assistant on Android TV Gains Support for 2 New Languages: Hindi and Vietnamese
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.