Oppo Reno 2 isn't even three months old and we are already hearing about the Reno 3. An alleged Oppo Reno 3 specifications sheet has popped up online to indicate what we can expect from this upcoming Reno 2 successor. The Oppo Reno 3 is tipped to come with specifications like 6.5-inch screen, 4,500mAh battery, USB Type-C port, and quad rear camera setup that will be headlined by a 60-megapixel primary shooter. There is no word on when Oppo Reno 3 will be unveiled.
Starting with the leaked Oppo Reno 3 pricing first, a tipster on Weibo suggests that the Reno 3 will be priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 33,200) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, whereas the phone's 8GB + 256GB model will carry a price tag of CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 36,200).
As per the leaked specifications sheet, the Reno 3 will sport a metal alloy frame with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection, and in-display fingerprint sensor. There will be Gorilla Glass on the back of the phone as well. The phone will reportedly be powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 735 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and a 4,500mAh battery with VOOC 4.0 fast charging support.
On the imaging front, we can expect to see a rear camera setup on the back that will house a 60-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto shooter, and 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there is said to be a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies.
Among other specifications, the Reno 3 will reportedly come with USB 3.1 Type-C port, dual stereo speakers, Dolby Audio tech, NFC support, IR blaster, and cooling tech.
