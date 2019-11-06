Technology News
Oppo Reno 3 Tipped to Sport Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 735 SoC; Price Leaked as Well

Oppo Reno 3 is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Updated: 6 November 2019 19:03 IST
Oppo Reno 3 Tipped to Sport Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 735 SoC; Price Leaked as Well

Oppo Reno 3 is tipped to sport a 90Hz display

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 3 is expected to be priced at CNY 3,299
  • The phone is tipped to pack 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
  • Oppo Reno 3 may have a 32-megapixel selfie camera

Oppo Reno 2 was launched earlier this year, and now the successor Oppo Reno 3 has leaked online. A tipster on Weibo has let out specifications and pricing of the Oppo Reno 3, hinting at an imminent launch. According to the tipster, the Oppo Reno 3 is expected to sport a quad rear camera setup, a Snapdragon 735 SoC, and a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. Other key specifications tipped include a 4,500mAh battery, and up to 8GB RAM.

As mentioned, Oppo Reno 3 price and specifications have leaked on Weibo. According to the tipster, the Oppo Reno 3 will be priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 33,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB model, and CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 36,400) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB model.

As for leaked specifications, the Oppo Reno 3 is tipped to sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 735 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Internal storage options will be at 128GB and 256GB.

Optics on the Oppo Reno 3 may include a quad rear camera setup – with the main camera consisting of a 60-megapixel lens, another 8-megapixel sensor, a 13-megapixel camera, and a last 2-megapixel camera as well. Up front, the Oppo Reno 3 is expected to sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera. There's no clarity if the shark-fin pop-up module seen on the Oppo Reno 2, will make a return or not. The tipster suggests that the phone will sport an in-display fingerprint scanner and come with 5G support.

As for battery, the Oppo Reno 3 is leaked to sport a 4,500mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging support. Predecessor Oppo Reno 2 was launched in India just three months before. There's no clarity on when the Oppo Reno 3 will debut, and which market will it land first.

Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
