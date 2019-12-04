Oppo Reno 3 series is all set to launch later this month and will include two models – Oppo Reno 3 5G and Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G. Ahead of their official debut, an unannounced Oppo phone believed to be the Oppo Reno 3 has been spotted on TENAA packing quad rear cameras. The phone's TENAA listing also gives us our first look at the phone's design and also reveals its key specifications that include a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch and a 48-megapixel main camera at the back.

The alleged Oppo Reno 3 was spotted on TENAA carrying the model number PCPM00, and its certification was granted on November 29. The photos uploaded on the phone's TENAA listing show a device packing quad rear cameras and a waterdrop notch on the front. The absence of a fingerprint sensor on the back or sides suggests that the phone will pack an in-display fingerprint sensing module. The TENAA database mentions two colour variants of the phone – Blue and White.

Talking about the phone's quad rear camera setup, it will include a 48-megapixel primary camera, assisted by an 8-megapixel snapper and a couple of 2-megapixel shooters. On the front will be a 16-megapixel camera. The alleged Oppo Reno 3's TENAA listing mentions a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution and a waterdrop notch.

The upcoming Oppo phone is said to draw power from an octa-core SoC clocked at 2.1GHz, and it will tick alongside 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded by another 256GB via microSD card. The alleged Oppo Reno 3 will come equipped with a 3,935mAh battery, but there is no word on support for fast charging. Dimensions of the Oppo phone listed on the TENAA database are 160.2x73.3x7.9mm and it will weigh 172 grams.