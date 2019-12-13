Oppo Reno 3 and Oppo Reno 3 Pro phones are all set to launch in China on December 26. The company is revealing details bit by bit, and the latest information is regarding the processor on the Reno 3. While we already know that the Reno 3 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, the Reno 3 processor was not known till now. Now, it has come to light that the Reno 3 will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1000L 5G SoC. Furthermore, Oppo VP Shen Yiren has confirmed that the Reno 3 Pro will come with an enhanced version of VOOC 4.0 fast charging.

The Oppo official website where the company has started taking registrations of interest, is teasing a host of features that will be integrated inside the phone. Right at the bottom of this page, the company has confirmed that the Oppo Reno 3 will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1000L 5G SoC. MediaTek is yet to announce this Dimensity 1000L 5G SoC, how it has believed to have been sighted as MT6885 SoC in couple of leaks and benchmarks, and it is expected to be a toned-down variant of the new MediaTek Dimensity 1000 SoC that was launched last month. The Oppo Reno 3 was spotted with the same Dimensity 1000L 5G SoC on AnTuTu just a day before. The fine print also suggests that the Oppo Reno 3 will be 7.96mm thick, while we already know that the Reno 3 will be just 7.7mm thick.

Separately, Oppo VP Brian Shen has posted on Weibo that the Oppo Reno 3 Pro will feature an enhanced version of VOOC 4.0 which can essentially charge the phone to 50 percent in just 20 minutes, and fully charge the phone in about 56 minutes. A recent TENAA listing suggests that the phone will pack a 3,935mAh battery.

To compare, the traditional VOOC 4.0 fast charge technology that was launched in September enables a 4,000mAh battery to be charged to 67 percent in 30 minutes and 100 percent in 73 minutes.

The Oppo Reno 3 series phones will feature a 360-degree wraparound antenna design that will surround almost the entire frame of the phone in order to ensure better signal reception. Both the phones should pack a 64-megapixel sensor, but the Reno 3 might not integrate a Sony sensor.