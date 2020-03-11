Technology News
Oppo Reno 3 India Variant May Feature MediaTek Helio P90 SoC, 48-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup

Oppo Reno 3 is expected to pack a 44-megapixel front camera with f/2.4 aperture.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 11 March 2020 16:52 IST
Oppo Reno 3 Pro was launched in India last week

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 3 specifications may have been leaked before launch
  • Oppo Reno 3 might have a variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage
  • The Oppo Reno 3 Pro was launched in India at Rs. 29,990

Oppo launched its Reno 3 smartphone in December last year in the Chinese market. Now, as the Indian market awaits the launch of the global version of the Oppo Reno 3, an online report claims that the phone will come with MediaTek Helio P90 SoC, 48-megapixel quad camera setup, and 44-megapixel selfie camera. The report also states that the Oppo Reno 3 will come in three colour options, Sky White, Midnight Black, and Aurora Blue. Several other specifications of the phone have been listed ahead of the official launch.

In collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, 91mobiles has shared an image that shows several specifications of the alleged Oppo Reno 3. There are a lot of differences between the Chinese variant and the upcoming global variant of the phone, except for the display.

Oppo Reno 3 specifications (rumoured)

According to the shared image that shows the front and the back of the phone, the Oppo Reno 3 will run Android 10 with ColorOS 7 on top. It will come with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a screen-to-body ratio of 91 percent. It will be reportedly powered by Helio P90 SoC and one of the variants is said to have 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Whether or not this will be the only variant is unclear at the moment. There are four cameras on the back that are expected to include a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel mono camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there will be a 44-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture, housed in a notch.

It is expected to have a 4,025mAh battery with no mention of charging speed. The Oppo Reno 3 might be 160.2x73.3x8mm in size and weigh 170 grams.

As of now, there is no release date for the Oppo Reno 3 but the Oppo Reno 3 Pro was released in India on March 2. It has dual hole-punch selfie cameras, in-display fingerprint sensor, and a quad rear camera setup. It is priced at Rs. 29,990 for the 128GB variant and Rs. 32,990 for the 256GB model.

Comments

Oppo, Oppo Reno 3, Oppo Reno 3 Specifications
