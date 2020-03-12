Technology News
Oppo Reno 3 Global Variant to Be Launched on March 16 With Quad Rear Cameras

Oppo Reno 3 China variant is powered by MediaTek Dimesity 1000L SoC, with the global variant is expected to have a Helio P90 SoC.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 12 March 2020 11:58 IST
Oppo Reno 3 Global Variant to Be Launched on March 16 With Quad Rear Cameras

Oppo Reno 3 might have a 44-megapixel front camera

Highlights
  • Global variant of the Oppo Reno 3 will be launched on March 16
  • Oppo Reno 3 will have quad rear cameras
  • The video shared by the company shows off the Aurora Blue variant

Oppo Reno 3 global variant will be launched on March 16 in Sri Lanka, the company revealed through a Facebook post. The post comes along with a short teaser video showing off the Aurora Blue variant of the phone and its quad rear cameras. It says ‘#StayClearInEveryShot' boasting of the rear cameras and the selfie shooter within the notch. This comes after the specifications leak that shed some light on the expected camera configuration. This will be the international version of the Oppo Reno 3 as it has been previously released in the Chinese market.

The Facebook post by Oppo Sri Lanka reads, “The stunning design of the #OPPOReno3 makes you feel comfortable all the day. #StayClearInEveryShot Launching on 16th March!” The video shows some vague imagery but, it is obvious that the focus is on the performance of the cameras. From the recent specifications leak of the Oppo Reno 3, the phone is expected to have a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel mono camera. The selfie shooter is 44-megapixels. Comparing it to the Chinese variant released in December last year, there is a slight difference in the cameras as that has a 64-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth, and a 2-megapixel depth mono camera, along with the 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The front camera is 32-megapixels.

The Chinese variant is powered by the MediaTek Dimesity 1000L SoC while the international variant of the Oppo Reno 3 is expected to have a MediaTek Helio P90 SoC. The former has 5G support while the latter is expected to skip that connectivity option. Both the variants REPORTEDLY have the same battery capacity at 4,025mAh.

While the launch of the international variant of the Oppo Reno 3 is still awaited, the company has already launched the Oppo Reno 3 Pro variant in India at Rs. 29,990 for the 128GB variant and Rs. 32,990 for the 256GB model.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno 3 Specifications, Oppo Reno 3, Oppo Reno 3 pro
Vineet Washington
Oppo Reno 3 Global Variant to Be Launched on March 16 With Quad Rear Cameras
