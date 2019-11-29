Oppo Reno 3 5G is largely expected to launch next month, and the phone's key specifications are now being teased regularly. Now, Oppo VP Brian Shen has shared battery details of the phone, and teases the possibility of dual-band 5G support. The full front render of the Oppo Reno 3 5G has also been leaked online, showing off the hole-punch display. The phone is teased to run on ColorOS 7 that was unveiled earlier this month in China, and in India a few days later.

Shen has taken to Twitter to confirm that the Oppo Reno 3 5G will pack a 4,025mAh battery. To recall, the predecessor Oppo Reno 2 packs a 4,000mAh battery, therefore the new phone will see a slight increase in the battery capacity.

He also tweeted about user expectations regarding dual-mode 5G network support, and asked for feedback. Oppo has already confirmed that the Oppo Reno 3 series will come with dual-mode 5G support, which essentially means compatibility with both NSA and SA standards.

Separately, LetsGoDigital has leaked a render of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G revealing the front display portion of the phone. The phone is seen to sport a hole-punch display aesthetic with the cut-out placed on the top left of the screen. The phone has slight bezel on the forehead and on the chin as well. The curved edges seen on Shen's official look render shared earlier are visible here as well. The Pro variant will see slightly heightened specifications than the Oppo Reno 3, details of which are unknown at the moment.

Past reports suggest that the Oppo Reno 3 5G will feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It should be powered by the Snapdragon 735 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It is expected to pack a quad rear camera setup that will include a 60-megapixel primary camera, accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor, a 13-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel shooter as well, while selfies will be handled by a 32-megapixel front camera. There is no word on if and when this phone will see an India launch.