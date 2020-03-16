Technology News
Oppo Reno 3 4G Model With Quad Rear Cameras, Waterdrop-Style Notch Launched: Specifications

Oppo Reno 3 4G model is currently listed in Sri Lanka.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 March 2020 19:44 IST
Oppo Reno 3 4G variant has a MediaTek Helio P90 SoC

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 3 4G model is available on two colour options
  • The phone has a single variant with 128GB of storage
  • Oppo Reno 3 was launched in 5G option in December

Oppo Reno 3 has been launched in a 4G variant months after the debut of its 5G model. The new Reno-series phone comes with a waterdrop-style display and houses a quad rear camera setup. The smartphone also has a gradient back design that comes in two distinct colour options. Unlike its 5G variant was launched in December in two different RAM and storage configurations, the Oppo Reno 3 4G model has a single version with 128GB of onboard storage. The Reno 3 also supports 5x hybrid zoom and 20x digital zoom. It also comes preloaded with features such as Ultra Steady Video 2.0, AI Beauty Video, Video Bokeh, and Soloop.

Oppo Reno 3 price

The Oppo Reno 3 4G variant price is yet to be revealed. However, it is likely to be lesser than its 5G counterpart that starts at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 35,900) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone is currently listed on the Oppo Sri Lanka site in Auroral Blue and Midnight Black colour options. However, details about its launch in India are yet to be revealed.

Oppo Reno 3 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 3 4G variant runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7 on top and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the phone has the MediaTek Helio P90 (MT6779V) SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. This is majorly unlike the Reno 3 5G option that has the octa-core 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 1000L 5G SoC, along with up to 12GB RAM. There is quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a telephoto f/2.4 lens, 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

For selfies, the Oppo Reno 3 4G model has a 44-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.4 lens.

The Oppo Reno 3 4G variant has 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB. The phone packs a 4,025mAh battery. Besides, it measures 160.2x73.3x7.9mm and weighs 170 grams.

Oppo Reno 3

Oppo Reno 3

Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P90 (MT6779)
Front Camera 44-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4025mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Discovery Plus App Debuts With Exclusive Content Across Over 40 Genres, Support for 7 Indic Languages

Comment
 
 

