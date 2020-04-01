Oppo Reno 3 Pro, Reno 2, Reno 2F, and Oppo A9 2020 are amongst the smartphones by Oppo that have received a price hike in India. The revision in the prices is corresponding to the increased GST slab on mobile phones that the government announced last month. Similar to Oppo, Xiaomi also recently announced the increment in the prices of its Mi and Redmi smartphones. Poco, which was a sub-brand of Xiaomi until January and is currently operating as a separate company, has also raised the prices of the Poco X2 to align with the raised GST.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro that was launched just last month at the starting price of Rs. 29,990 for the 128GB storage variant has now been revised to Rs. 31,990. Similarly, the Oppo Reno 2 price in India has been increased from Rs. 36,990 to Rs. 38,990. The Oppo Reno 2Z price has also been revised and is set at Rs. 27,490, up from the earlier Rs. 25,990. Additionally, the Oppo Reno 2F price has been increased from Rs. 21,990 to Rs. 23,490.

In addition to the Reno series, Oppo has revised the prices of its other smartphones as well. The Oppo A1k, which is the company's most affordable phone in the range, is available at Rs. 7,990, up from Rs. 7,490. The Oppo A5s price has also been revised from Rs. 8,490 to Rs. 8,990 for the 2GB RAM variant, while its 3GB model is priced at Rs. 9,990, up from Rs. 8,990. The Oppo A5s 4GB RAM model has also received an increased price tag of Rs. 11,990. It was previously priced at Rs. 10,990.

The Oppo A5 2020 price in India has also been increased from Rs. 11,490 to Rs. 12,490 for the base 3GB RAM variant, whereas its 4GB RAM model is priced at Rs. 13,990, up from Rs. 12,990. The top-end 6GB RAM option of the A5 2020 has also got an increased price tag of Rs. 15,990. This is Rs. 1,000 more than the existing price of Rs. 14,990.

You'll also get revised pricing for the Oppo A31 (2020) that now comes at Rs. 12,490, up from Rs. 11,490. The Oppo K1 price has also been increased from Rs. 14,990 to Rs. 15,990. Likewise, the Oppo A9 2020 price has been revised from Rs. 14,990 to Rs. 15,990 for the 4GB RAM variant, while its 8GB RAM model is priced at Rs. 18,490, up from Rs. 17,490. The Oppo F15 price has also been increased from Rs. 19,990 to Rs. 21,990.

Smartphone Model Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Oppo Reno 3 29,990 31,990 Oppo Reno 2 36,990 38,990 Oppo Reno 2Z 25,990 27,490 Oppo Reno 2F 21,990 23,490 Oppo F15 8GB 19,990 21,990 Oppo A9 2020 4GB 14,990 15,990 Oppo A9 2020 8GB 17,490 18,490 Oppo A5 2020 3GB 11,490 12,490 Oppo A5 2020 4GB 12,990 13,990 Oppo A5 2020 6GB 14,990 15,990 Oppo K1 14,990 15,990 Oppo A31 4GB 11,490 12,490 Oppo A5s 2GB 8,490 8,990 Oppo A5s 3GB 8,990 9,990 Oppo A5s 4GB 10,990 11,990 Oppo A1k 7,490 7,990

The revised pricing is Oppo's response to the updated GST that has been increased by 50 percent from 12 to 18 percent starting today.

“Oppo respects the decision from the GST Council, after serious consideration, we will be revising the prices of our products from April 1, 2020, across all platforms. We will keep monitoring the market situation and pass on the benefits to our consumers in our endeavour of bringing the best products to them at an affordable price range in the future,” the company said in a prepared statement emailed to Gadgets 360.

A Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom first reported the revised pricing structure by Oppo. However, Oppo India confirmed to Gadgets 360 the latest revision.

Earlier today, Xiaomi also announced a raise in the prices of its Mi and Redmi phones. The company, however, is yet to reveal the changes for specific models.