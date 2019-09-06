Oppo Reno 2Z has gone on sale in India today, and is already to buy via Amazon and Flipkart. The smartphone will also go on sale via offline retailers in India today. To recall, it was launched in India alongside the Oppo Reno 2 and Oppo Reno 2F last week. The smartphone's biggest highlight is its triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, apart from its Helio P90 SoC and 8GB of RAM. Read on for Oppo Reno 2Z sale details, launch offers, and more.

Oppo Reno 2Z price in India, sale offers

Oppo Reno 2Z price in India is set at Rs. 29,990 for its sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is available to buy via Amazon India and Flipkart. It was launched in Luminous Black, Sky White, and Polar Light colour variants. As we mentioned, Oppo Reno 2Z will also go on sale via offline stores today.

Launch offers for the Oppo Reno 2Z include zero down payment Bajaj Finserv EMIs, 5 percent cashback for HDFC Bank debit or credit card EMI transactions, and double data benefits from Jio for prepaid customers with Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 plans. Vodafone Idea customers get Rs. 3,750 cashback and 250GB additional data. Airtel users also get double data with Rs. 249 recharge. Finally, an additional exchange discount of Rs. 3,000 and a 10 percent discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards are also being touted.

Oppo Reno 2Z specifications

The Oppo Reno 2Z sports a 6.53-inch (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a screen-to-body ratio of 91.6 percent, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front as well as back. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P90 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 inbuilt storage. Oppo Reno 2Z also comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that supports VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge tech.

It sports a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 119-degrees field of view, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The phone has a centrally-aligned 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. Camera features of the Oppo Reno 2Z include Ultra Dark Mode, Ultra Steady Mode, AI Beauty mode, and Ambient Light mode among others. An optical G3 in-display fingerprint sensor is there for authentication.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.