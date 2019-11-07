Technology News
Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F Price in India Cut, Now Start at Rs. 23,990

The Oppo Reno 2Z and Reno 2F’s reduced pricing is now live on Amazon.

Updated: 7 November 2019 15:02 IST
Oppo Reno 2Z and Reno 2F both come equipped with quad rear cameras

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 2F is now priced at Rs. 23,990 in India
  • Oppo Reno 2Z can now be purchased for Rs. 27,990
  • Both the phones support VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech

Oppo launched a trio of smartphones in the Oppo Reno 2 series back in August. Barely two months have passed since their debut, and Oppo has already slashed the price of two phones in the Reno 2 series. The Oppo Reno 2F has received a price cut worth Rs. 2,000 and is now listed at its reduced price on Amazon. The other Reno 2 series phone to have received a price cut is the Oppo Reno 2Z, whose asking price has also been slashed by Rs. 2,000 as well and it is now up for grabs at a reduced price of Rs. 27,990.

Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F price in India cut  

The price reduction for the Oppo Reno 2Z and Oppo Reno 2F in India was first spotted by Manish Khatri of Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, who also mentioned that the price cut will be effective starting today. Oppo later officially confirmed the price cut via a tweet. We have checked on Amazon and can confirm that the Oppo Reno 2Z and the Reno 2F are now available at their reduced price points. Flipkart, the other official online retail platform for the smartphone, is not reflecting the price cut yet.

To recall, the Oppo Reno 2F and Reno 2Z were launched in India back in August, alongside the Oppo Reno 2. The Oppo Reno 2F hit the shelves priced at Rs. 25,990, while the Oppo Reno 2Z was priced at Rs. 29,990 for its sole variant. Following the price cut, the Oppo Reno 2Z in now available at Rs. 27,990, while the Oppo Reno 2F is currently going for Rs. 23,990. As we mentioned, the price cut is yet to reflect on Flipkart.

Oppo Reno 2F specifications

Oppo Reno 2F packs a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 (MT6771V) processor paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone's camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, assisted by an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a couple of 2-megapixel sensors with f/2.4 lenses. There is a 16-megapixel pop-up front camera for selfies, while a 4,000mAh battery that supports VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge technology keeps the lights on.

Oppo Reno 2Z specifications

The Oppo Reno 2Z features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and draws power from the MediaTek Helio P90 SoC ticking alongside 8GB of RAM. It comes equipped with a 48-megapixel primary camera, assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle snapper, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel portrait lens, while selfies are handled by a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. It packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge tech.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno 2F price in India, Oppo Reno 2F specifications, Oppo Reno 2F, Oppo Reno 2Z, Oppo Reno 2Z Price in India, Oppo Reno 2Z Specifications
