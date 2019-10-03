Oppo Reno 2F is now available to buy in India. The phone was launched alongside the Oppo Reno 2 and Oppo Reno 2Z, and pre-bookings have been active for a while. Now, the phone is available to buy via Amazon India. It should become available via offline stores in the country tomorrow - which happens to be the official release date. However, at the time of writing this article, the Oppo Reno 2F was already available on Amazon. Key features of the Oppo Reno 2F smartphone include quad rear cameras, MediaTek Helio P70 (MT6771V) SoC, a 19.5:9 AMOLED display, an 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage onboard.

Oppo Reno 2F price in India, offers

Oppo Reno 2F is priced in India at Rs. 25,990 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It will be available in Sky White and Lake Green colour options on Amazon India and all offline stores. Offers include no-cost EMI options and exchange discount. 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2,000 on minimum purchase of Rs. 3,000 with SBI Credit Cards, Debit Cards, and Credit Card EMI transactions is also listed. Officially, the phone will go on sale at 12am (midnight) tonight, but as we mentioned earlier, at the time of writing, it is already available to buy via Amazon India. The Oppo Reno 2 and Oppo Reno 2Z – the other two variants in the Oppo Reno 2 series – were made available last month, and are priced at Rs. 36,990 and Rs. 29,990, respectively. This means that the Oppo Reno 2F is the most affordable variant of the three.

Oppo Reno 2F specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 2F runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 (MT6771V) SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The Oppo Reno 2F has 128GB of internal storage. Besides, it packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge technology.

For photos and videos, the Oppo Reno 2F houses the quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor with an f/1.79 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and two 2-megapixel sensors both with f/2.4 lenses. The phone also has a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone has sensors including an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

