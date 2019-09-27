Oppo Reno 2F is set to go on sale in India from October 4, the Chinese company announced on Friday. The smartphone will be available for pre-booking in the country between September 28 and October 3 ahead of its for sale. To recall, the Oppo Reno 2F was launched in the Indian market alongside the Oppo Reno 2 and Reno 2Z back in late last month, but at the time, didn't have a release date beyond "November". That release has evidently been brought forward. The smartphone flaunts quad rear cameras and a 19.5:9 AMOLED display. Also, the Oppo Reno 2F comes in a lone 8GB RAM variant with 128GB of onboard storage.

Oppo Reno 2F price in India, sale offers

The Oppo Reno 2F price in India is set at Rs. 25,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. As announced at the time of its formal launch, the smartphone comes in Sky White and Lake Green colour options.

Oppo will start selling the Reno 2F through offline stores and Amazon.in starting October 4. Meanwhile, the company is kicking off its pre-bookings that will take place through Amazon.in from Saturday, September 28.

Customers pre-booking the Oppo Reno 2F are entitled to receive an additional exchange discount worth Rs. 4,000. There will also be no-cost EMI options for up to nine months. Additionally, Jio users pre-booking the phone will be able to avail a double data offer. The handset will also be available with a "complete damage protection" between September 28 and October 31.

For offline consumers, the Oppo Reno 2F will be available with a 10 percent instant cashback when purchased using HDFC Bank cards, EMI transactions, or consumer loans. There will also be zero-percent down payment options from Bajaj Finserv and EMI options through IDFC First Bank, Home Credit, and HDB Financial Services.

Jio users purchasing the Oppo Reno 2F will get 100 percent additional data benefits on Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 recharge plans. Similarly, Vodafone Idea consumers will receive a cashback worth Rs. 3,750 and 250GB additional data with Rs. 255 recharge plan. Airtel users, on the other hand, will get double data benefits along with unlimited calling using a Rs. 249 recharge plan. There will also be an additional 10 percent discount on exchange value from Instacash.

Oppo 2F specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 2F runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 (MT6771V) SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Oppo Reno 2F houses the quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor with an f/1.79 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and two 2-megapixel sensors both with f/2.4 lenses. The phone also has a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

The Oppo Reno 2F has 128GB of internal storage. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone has sensors including an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. Besides, it packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge technology.