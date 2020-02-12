Technology News
Oppo Reno 2F Price in India Cut, Now Available at Rs. 21,990

Oppo Reno 2F was launched in India in August last year with a price tag of Rs. 25,990.

By | Updated: 12 February 2020 13:34 IST
Oppo Reno 2F comes with a full-HD+ display and a pop-up selfie camera

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 2F price drop is visible on Amazon India website
  • The phone received a price cut in November last year as well
  • Oppo Reno 2F is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 SoC

Oppo Reno 2F price in India has been reduced by Rs. 2,000. The new price cut comes just months after the Chinese company initially revised the price of the Oppo Reno 2F to Rs. 23,990. The smartphone comes under the Reno 2 series that is touted to offer promising camera performance. It comes with a quad rear camera setup and features a pop-up selfie camera module. Other key highlights of the Oppo Reno 2F include VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge support as well as a full-HD+ AMOLED display.

Oppo Reno 2F price in India

The Oppo Reno 2F price in India has been slashed from Rs. 23,990 to Rs. 21,990, Oppo India confirmed to Gadgets 360. The revised pricing has also been reflected through the official listing on the Amazon India website. Moreover, it is also applicable through offline retailers in the country, as noted by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom.

Oppo launched the Reno 2F in India alongside the Reno 2 and Reno 2Z in August last year. The smartphone went on sale at Rs. 25,990, though its price dropped to Rs. 23,990 in November last year.

Oppo Reno 2F specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 2Z features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 (MT6771V) SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The quad rear camera setup of the Oppo phone has a 48-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor that has an f/2.2 lens. The camera setup also has two 2-megapixel sensors with f/2.4 lenses. For selfies, the smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel pop-up camera.

Oppo has provided 128GB of internal storage on the Reno 2F. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 2F price in India, Oppo Reno 2F specifications, Oppo Reno 2F, Oppo India, Oppo
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Apple Supplier Foxconn Hopes to Resume Half of Output in Virus-Hit China by Month-End

