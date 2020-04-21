Technology News
Oppo Reno 2, Reno Z, F11, F11 Pro, R17 Start Receiving Android 10 Stable Update

Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro, and Oppo A9 are receiving the firmware version CPH1969EX_11.C.20.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 21 April 2020 14:39 IST
Oppo Reno Z is getting software version CPH1979_C.21

Highlights
  • Oppo is rolling out updates to users who signed up for the trial version
  • Oppo Reno 2 users are getting the build number CPH1907PUEX_11.C.25
  • Oppo R17 phones are getting the CPH1879EX_F.03 build

Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno Z, Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro, Opo A9, and Oppo R17 have started receiving the Android 10 stable update. This new Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update brings a new UI, navigation gestures 3.0, live wallpapers, system-wide dark mode, and more. The update also makes Oppo Sans as the default font, brings a more optimised smart sidebar, and an optimised 3-finger screenshot feature as well. The company has taken to the forums to announce that the rollout has begun for the above mentioned phones.

Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro, and Oppo A9 are receiving the same firmware version CPH1969EX_11.C.20, whereas the Oppo Reno Z is getting software version CPH1979_C.21. Similarly, Oppo Reno 2 users are getting the build number CPH1907PUEX_11.C.25, and the Oppo R17 phones are getting the CPH1879EX_F.03 build. The size of the update varies with region, and those who signed up for trial version should see the official version rollout first.

The company has published the same changelog for all the Oppo phones, and it brings the Android 10's popular system-wide dark mode feature, among other tweaks and improvements. Ensure that you update your devices under a strong Wi-Fi connection and also keep your phones on charge during the installation process. If you haven't received a notification yet, check for the update manually in Settings. The full changelog is mentioned below: 

[Visuals]

  • Brand new borderless design makes visuals more attractive and operation more efficient.
  • Added OPPO Sans as the default font. The new font delivers a refreshing feel and fits well with OPPO's pursuit of blending beauty and technology.

[Smart Sidebar]

  • Optimised user interfaces and improved one-handed operation.
  • Drag an app out of Smart Sidebar to open it in Split-screen mode.
  • Added two settings: Assistive Ball Opacity and Hide Assistive Ball on Fullscreen App.
  • Optimised the Floating Window feature for more apps.
  • Added a bubble: A bubble is displayed when you open an app in a floating window from the Smart Sidebar. Tap the bubble to collapse and open the app.

[Screenshot]

  • Optimised 3-Finger Screenshot: Use 3 fingers to touch and hold the screen and swipe your fingers to adjust the screenshot size. Use 3 fingers to touch and hold the screen and swipe your fingers outwards to capture a long screenshot.
  • Added screenshot settings: You can adjust the position of the screenshot preview floating window and set the screenshot sound.
  • Optimised screenshot preview floating window: After taking a screenshot, drag it up and release to share it, or drag it down and release to take a long screenshot.

[Navigation Gestures 3.0]

  • New gesture: Swipe inward from both sides of the screen and then hold to switch to the previous app.
  • Optimised gestures: All gestures are supported in landscape mode.

[System]

  •  Added Dark Mode: Protects your eyes while reducing power consumption.
  • Added Focus Mode: Shields you from outside distractions when you are learning or working.
  • Added all new charging animation.
  • Optimised the Quick Settings user interface for easier one-handed operation.
  • Swipe left or right to ignore banner notifications.
  • Added a pause function for screen recording.
  • Added a floating window and settings for screen recording.
  • New sounds added for file deletion, calculator key touches, and compass pointer.
  • Optimised system pre-loaded ringtones.
  • Added TalkBack floating prompts for Accessibility.
  • Colour Accessibility Mode added to improve the user experience for visually impaired users.
  • New management function for recent tasks: You can view memory information about recent tasks and lock apps.

[Games]

  • Optimised visual interaction for Game Space.
  • Optimised the startup animation for Game Space.

[Home Screen]

  • More live wallpapers.
  • Added Art+ static wallpapers.
  • Customise whether to open Global Search or the notification drawer when swiping down on the Home screen.
  • Customise the size, shape, and style of app icons on the Home screen.
  • Swipe up on the Lock screen to switch unlock methods.
  • Optimised the graphic design of password unlocks to facilitate one-handed operations.
  • Supported live wallpapers on the Lock screen.
  • More screen-off clock styles.
  • Added a simple Home screen mode, featuring larger fonts and icons and a clearer layout.

[Security]

  • Connect your phone to Wi-Fi networks using a random MAC address to avoid targeted ads and protect your privacy.

[Tools]

  • In Quick Settings or Smart Sidebar, you can open Calculator in a floating
  • Added the trim feature in Recordings.
  • Added the Weather (dynamic) ringtone, which automatically adapts to the current weather.
  • Added weather-adaptive animations in Weather.

[Camera]

  • Optimised the Camera UI for better user experience.
  • Optimised the Timer UI and sound.

[Photos]

  • Optimised the Album UI for a clear hierarchy and quick lookup of photos.
  • Added Album Recommendations that recognises more than 80 different scenes.

[Communications]

  • OPPO Share now supports sharing files with vivo and Xiaomi devices.
  • Optimised the Contacts UI for a more efficient experience.

[Settings]

  • Search Settings now supports fuzzy match and contains a search history.

[Applications]

  • Soloop Video Editor: Create your video with one tap.
  • Added DocVault, an app for easy management and use of your digital ID cards (available only on phones sold in India).
Oppo F11 Pro

Oppo F11 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy and well built
  • Smooth performance
  • Long battery life
  • Good cameras
  • Bad
  • No 4K video recording
  • Micro-USB port
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
Read detailed Oppo F11 Pro review
Display 6.53-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Oppo Reno 2

Oppo Reno 2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth performance
  • Decent battery life
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Voices on calls sound hollow
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications
  • Slightly expensive
Read detailed Oppo Reno 2 review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9.0 Pie
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Oppo Reno Z

Oppo Reno Z

Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P90 (MT6779)
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4035mAh
OS Android Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Further reading: Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno Z, Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo A9, Oppo R17, Android 10, ColorOS 7
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Nokia Phones Get 60-Day Warranty Extension in India Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
Facebook Profile Details of 267 Million Accounts Sold on Dark Web for a Measly $542: Report
