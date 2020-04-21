Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno Z, Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro, Opo A9, and Oppo R17 have started receiving the Android 10 stable update. This new Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update brings a new UI, navigation gestures 3.0, live wallpapers, system-wide dark mode, and more. The update also makes Oppo Sans as the default font, brings a more optimised smart sidebar, and an optimised 3-finger screenshot feature as well. The company has taken to the forums to announce that the rollout has begun for the above mentioned phones.

Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro, and Oppo A9 are receiving the same firmware version CPH1969EX_11.C.20, whereas the Oppo Reno Z is getting software version CPH1979_C.21. Similarly, Oppo Reno 2 users are getting the build number CPH1907PUEX_11.C.25, and the Oppo R17 phones are getting the CPH1879EX_F.03 build. The size of the update varies with region, and those who signed up for trial version should see the official version rollout first.

The company has published the same changelog for all the Oppo phones, and it brings the Android 10's popular system-wide dark mode feature, among other tweaks and improvements. Ensure that you update your devices under a strong Wi-Fi connection and also keep your phones on charge during the installation process. If you haven't received a notification yet, check for the update manually in Settings. The full changelog is mentioned below: