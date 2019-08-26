Technology News
Oppo Reno 2 Video Teasers Reveal Colour Options, More Details Ahead of Launch

Oppo Reno 2 will be offered in Ocean Heart and Misty Powder colour options.

By | Updated: 26 August 2019 12:40 IST
Oppo Reno 2 Video Teasers Reveal Colour Options, More Details Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo

Oppo Reno 2 to come with 20X Zoom camera

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 2 to launch in China on September 10
  • Its teasers suggest two colour models at least
  • Noise cancelling headphones will also launch alongside Reno 2

Oppo Reno 2 is all set to launch on August 28 in India, and now the official teasers have started cropping up on Weibo. A series of video teasers have been posted on Oppo's official page teasing the arrival of the Oppo Reno 2 phone. The teasers reveal the colour options of the phone and also confirm that noise cancelling headphones will be launched alongside. The phone is set to arrive in China on September 10, and ahead of that the company has even shared the key specifications of the phone.

The company's official Weibo page has listed a host of teaser videos of the phone. Most of these teasers don't reveal much except for just hinting the arrival of the phone. However, some of them do reveal key information. For instance, one teaser confirms that the Oppo Reno 2 will be made available in Ocean Heart and Misty Powder colour options.

There's another teaser that suggests that the noise cancelling headphones will be unveiled alongside the Oppo Reno 2 phone. The teasers also confirm the launch of the Oppo Reno 2 in China. It suggests that the phone will launch in China on September 10, which is more than a week after its launch in India on August 28.

The Oppo Reno 2 is confirmed to sport a 6.55-inch AMOLED Panoramic notch-less display with 20:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 6 protection, and 93.1 percent screen to body ratio. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 730G octa-core SoC, with 8GB RAM, and 256GB internal storage. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 support. It supports a USB Type-C port for connectivity, and also integrates Game Boost 3.0, Game Assistant, and HDR10 gaming support for better game play experience.

A recently leaked TENAA listing suggests that the Reno 2 will run on Android Pie, have microSD card support for storage expansion, and the quad rear camera setup may include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel secondary sensor, 8-megapixel tertiary sensor, and a 2-megapixel quaternary sensor. The TENAA listing also suggests that there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera, the dimensions measure at 160x74.3x9.5mm and the phone weighs 189 grams.

Oppo Reno 2, Oppo
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
OnePlus 7T Leaked Renders Show Triple Rear Cameras in Circular Module, Waterdrop Notch
Oppo Reno 2 Video Teasers Reveal Colour Options, More Details Ahead of Launch
