Oppo Reno 2 is all set to launch in India next week, and the company has now confirmed that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC, and support VOOC 3.0 flash charge technology. The phone has already been confirmed in the past to sport quad rear cameras and 20X zoom as well. Now, the company has gone ahead and confirmed quite a few details about the upcoming phone, including colour options. The Oppo Reno 2 is all set to launch in India on August 28.

The Oppo Reno 2 is now confirmed to sport a 6.55-inch AMOLED Panoramic notch-less display with 20:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 6 protection, and 93.1 percent screen to body ratio. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 730G octa-core SoC paired with 8GB RAM. Internal storage is said to be at 256GB. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 support. It supports a USB Type-C port for connectivity, and will be available in two colour options – Ocean Blue and Luminous Black.

It will have a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to enhance different modes like Ultra Dark Mode and Bokeh Mode. For gamers, the Oppo Reno 2 will be equipped with anti-cheat extensions, optimised Wi-Fi and 25 percent faster graphic rendering in comparison to the predecessor.

The phone also integrates Game Boost 3.0, Game Assistant, and HDR10 gaming support for better game play experience. The Oppo Reno 2 will also have a 3D curved glass back panel with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor 3.0 with the latest G3 optical sensor fingerprint unlocking technology.

All of the above details have been confirmed by Oppo itself, ahead of the Reno 2 launch on August 28 in India. The phone will continue to sport its shark-fin style pop-up mechanism for the selfie camera.

Most of the details match with the TENAA listing leaked recently. The listing also suggests that the Reno 2 will run on Android Pie, have microSD card support for storage expansion, and the quad rear camera setup may include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel secondary sensor, 8-megapixel tertiary sensor, and a 2-megapixel quaternary sensor. The TENAA listing also suggests that there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera, the dimensions measure at 160x74.3x9.5mm and the phone weighs 189 grams.