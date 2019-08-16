Technology News
  Oppo Reno 2 Leak Details Resolution of Quad Rear Cameras, Leaked Image Gives First Glimpse of the Phone

Oppo Reno 2 Leak Details Resolution of Quad Rear Cameras, Leaked Image Gives First Glimpse of the Phone

The phone will reportedly pack a monochrome sensor and a telephoto lens as well.

Updated: 16 August 2019 19:32 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

Oppo Reno 2 series is expected to go official in India at an event on 28 August

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 2 will reportedly pack a 48-megapixel primary camera
  • The main sensor will be accompanied by a 13-megapixel telephoto lens
  • There will be an 8-megapixel super wide angle lens as well

Earlier today, Oppo confirmed that the Oppo Reno 2 series smartphones will be launched in India on August 28. As per Oppo's official press invite, one of the Reno 2 series smartphones - expected to be called the Oppo Reno 2 - is tipped to come equipped with quad rear cameras and the shark-fin elevating camera on the front. But before the company could lift the covers from the Reno 2 series, details about the Oppo Reno 2's rear camera hardware have surfaced online. Moreover, alleged marketing images of the Oppo Reno 2 have also been leaked and they show the phone flaunting a blue surface finish.

The new leak, which comes courtesy of an account named Fengchao Technology on Weibo, suggests that the Oppo Reno 2 will pack a 48-megapixel primary camera. The main camera will be assisted by a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, which as per Oppo's official confirmation, will facilitate 20x zoom.

There will also be an 8-megapixel super wide angle lens for capturing a wider panorama and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, which is a bit surprising since there are only a handful of smartphones out there that come equipped with a black and white sensor. Unfortunately, there is no information on details like aperture, pixel size, or stabilisation hardware of the Oppo Reno 2's cameras.

As for the selfie snapper, it will be housed in a shark fin elevating module that we have seen on the first generation Oppo Reno series phones. The leaked marketing poster of the Oppo Reno 2 reveals a full-screen display with minimal bezels and a thin chin. The phone's rear panel is shown sporting a vertically oriented camera module and what appears to be a dark blue paintjob. We'll get to know more when the Oppo Reno 2 is officially unveiled on August 28 at an event in India.

Comments

Further reading: Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 2 Series, Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno 2 Specifications
