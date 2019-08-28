Technology News
Oppo Reno 2 Series Launching in India Today: Live Updates From the Event

India is the first market to see the launch of Oppo Reno 2 series.

By | Updated: 28 August 2019 13:56 IST
Oppo Reno 2 Series Launching in India Today: Live Updates From the Event

Oppo Reno 2 series is rumoured to include three phones - Reno 2, Reno 2Z, Reno 2F

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 2 will be the flagship model of the lineup
  • Oppo Enco Q1 neckband headphones will be unveiled as well
  • Oppo Reno 2 will be offered via Flipkart in the country

Oppo is ready to launch its new Reno 2 series at a press event in New Delhi today. The company is rumoured to announce the new Reno 2, Reno 2F, and Reno 2Z smartphones. The new Reno 2 will act as the flagship of the lineup and has already been teased to pack a 20x zoom shooter in a quad-camera setup. In addition to the new phones, the Chinese smartphone maker will also unveil the Enco Q1 neckband headphones at the event.

The Oppo launch event will begin at 3pm and will be streamed live on YouTube. As always, we will be sharing live updates from the event to keep you apprised you of everything being announced by the company. You can also check out the live stream, embedded below, to see what's happening in real-time at the Oppo event.

How's what we know about the new Oppo Reno 2 series from the rumours, leaks, and the official teasers.

Oppo Reno 2 specifications (expected)

Oppo Reno 2 is rumoured to feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) screen with 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10 support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with 4,000mAh battery and support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging, the same fast charging tech that is present in the Realme XT. The Oppo Reno 2 is keeping the shark-fin style elevating front camera from its predecessor Reno phones.

The quad-camera setup of the Oppo Reno 2 will reportedly house a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 13-megapixel secondary camera, an 8-megapixel shooter, and 2-megapixel camera. As mentioned, the phone will support 20x zoom support.

Oppo Reno 2Z specifications (expected)

Oppo Reno 2Z, on the hand, is said to be packing a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It will reportedly be powered by the MediaTek Helio P90 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Same as the Reno 2, there is a 4,000mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 charging on board the Reno 2Z as well.

The quad-camera setup present on the Oppo Reno 2Z is rumoured a 48-megapixel camera, assisted by a wide-angle 8-megapixel shooter, and a pair of 2-megapixel sensors. Unlike the Reno 2 and its Shark-fin selfie camera, there is believed to be a centrally aligned pop-up camera on the Reno 2Z.

Oppo Reno 2F specifications (expected)

Finally, the Oppo Reno 2F is said to be featuring the same display as Reno 2Z but the phone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the imaging front, the Reno 2F is expected to come equipped with a 48-megapixel main camera, a wide-angle 8-megapixel sensor, and a couple of 2-megapixel sensors. The only difference between Oppo Reno 2Z and Reno 2F camera setup is the primary shooter. The Reno 2Z is rumoured to use Sony's IMX586, whereas the Reno 2F is reportedly packing Samsung GM1.

Oppo Reno 2 series price in India

The prices of all three rumoured Oppo Reno 2-series phones are a mystery at this point, however we do know that Flipkart is going to be one of the e-retailers to sell the phone in the country.  

