Oppo Reno 2 Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

Oppo Reno 2 price in India is set at Rs. 36,990.

By | Updated: 20 September 2019 00:00 IST
Oppo Reno 2 Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

Oppo Reno 2 sports a shark-fin elevating camera module

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 2 is available through various online and offline channels
  • Jio, Vodafone, and Airtel customers can avail data offers
  • The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 730G SoC

Oppo Reno 2 is now available for purchase in India. The smartphone was launched in the country recently with a quad rear camera setup supporting 20X zoom. Similar to the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom, the Oppo Reno 2 sports a shark-fin style rising camera for selfies. The handset also has up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The Oppo Reno 2 also offers features such as an Ultra Stable Video Mode and artificial intelligence (AI) powered AI HDR and AI Beauty Mode. The smartphone went on sale at 12am (midnight) tonight via online stores, and should be available via offline stores later today.

Oppo Reno 2 price in India, sale offers

The Oppo Reno 2 price in India starts at Rs. 36,990 for the lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The phone comes in Ocean Blue and Luminous Black colour options. Moreover, it's available for purchase through Amazon.in and Flipkart and is also reaching offline stores near you.

Sale offers on the Oppo Reno 2 include a 10 percent cashback on HDFC Bank debit and credit card EMI transactions and consumer loans. Customers can also avail zero down payment EMI option through Bajaj Finserv.

Customers purchasing the Oppo Reno 2 through Amazon.in and Flipkart can also avail an additional discount of Rs. 3,000. Further, an instant discount of 10 percent can be availed through HDFC Bank credit or debit card EMI transactions within the first three days of the sale. The handset also comes with no-cost EMI options for three, six, and nine months.

Jio subscribers can avail 100 percent additional data on Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 plans. Vodafone Idea customers, on the other hand, can avail Rs. 3,750 cashback and 250GB additional data with Rs. 255 recharge. Airtel is also offering double data benefits and unlimited calling through the Rs. 249 recharge plan. Furthermore, there is an additional 10 percent discount on the exchange value from Instacash.

To recall, the Oppo Reno 2 was launched in India late last month -- alongside the Reno 2F and Reno 2Z.

Oppo Reno 2 specifications, features

The dual-SIM Oppo Reno 2 runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on top and features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED display with a screen-to-body ratio of 93.1 percent, Gorilla Glass 6 protection, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. At the back, the smartphone is protected by a Gorilla Glass 5. It is also powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

For photos and videos, the Oppo Reno 2 sports a quad rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor -- assisted by a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, with 2x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, and 20x digital zoom support. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with 116-degree field of view and a dedicated 2-megapixel monochrome lens. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel sensor available on the shark-fin style elevating camera module.

The Oppo Reno 2 comes preloaded with Hyper Boost 2.0, Frame Boost, and Touch Boost technologies to deliver a smooth user experience. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 tech.

