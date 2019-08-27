Technology News
Oppo Reno 2 Specifications, Design Leaked by Retailer JD.com Ahead of Official Launch

Oppo Reno 2 will sport a quad-camera setup

By | Updated: 27 August 2019 20:21 IST
Oppo Reno 2 Specifications, Design Leaked by Retailer JD.com Ahead of Official Launch

Oppo Reno 2 will be offered in three colour variants.

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 2 is powered by a Snapdragon 730G SoC
  • It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage
  • The Reno 2 sports a 6.5-inch AMOLED display

Oppo Reno 2 is set to launch tomorrow but leaks about this device just keep coming in. The smartphone will be unveiled to the public tomorrow but Chinese retailer JD.com has already listed the device online revealing specifications and device images. This latest leak also confirms some of the previous leaks and teasers we have seen over the past few days. From the photos, it is clear that the device looks like the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition that was launched in May earlier this year in India.

The latest leak from JD.com brings us press shots of the Oppo Reno 2 ahead of its launch as well as names of its colour variants. Based on this leak we can say that the Reno 2 will be available in three colours, Mist Powder, Deep Sea Night Light, and Heart of the Sea.

Oppo Reno 2 specifications

The leak confirms that the Oppo Reno 2 will sport a 6.5-inch AMOLED notch-less display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 500 nits of brightness. This also confirms previous leak which hinted the same. Other leaks from TENAA has earlier revealed that the Reno 2 will sport a fullHD+ display, a 4,000mAh battery and also mentions the three different colour variants.

The JD.com listing also reveals that the phone will have 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage onboard. It also reveals the quad-camera setup at the back which houses the 48-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide angle sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. While the new leak does not say much about the processor, Oppo has already confirmed that the Reno 2 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. The latest listing mentions that the phone has Game Boost 2.0 which contradicts the Game Boost 3.0 rumour which was reported earlier.

As the launch is taking place tomorrow, stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for detailed information about the Oppo Reno 2.

Oppo Reno 2

Oppo Reno 2

Display6.55-inch
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Reno 2
Aditya Shenoy

