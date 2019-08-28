Oppo has today lifted the covers from the Oppo Reno 2 series in India and has launched a trio of smartphones – the Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno 2Z, and the Oppo Reno 2F. All three Oppo Reno 2 series phones come equipped with a quad rear camera setup and run ColorOS 6.1 based on Android Pie. On a similar note, all three phones pack a 48-megapixel primary camera and come with a dedicated night mode for better low-life photography output. All three also feature VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge fast charging tech. The Reno 2 sports a shark-fin style elevating camera, while the Oppo Reno 2Z and Reno 2F come equipped with a conventional centrally-aligned pop-up selfie camera.

Oppo Reno 2, Reno 2F, Reno 2Z price in India, availability

The Oppo Reno 2 has been priced at Rs. 36,990 and will be up for sale starting September 20, while pre-orders kick off on September 10. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 2Z carries a price tag of Rs. 29,990 and will be up for grabs starting September 6, while pre-orders start today. The Oppo Reno 2F will go on sale from November, but for now, no price details have been revealed. Additionally, Oppo has also launched the Oppo Enco Q1 Wireless noise cancelling headphones priced at Rs. 7,990, and they will hit shelves on September 6.

Launch offers on the Oppo Reno 2 and Oppo Reno 2Z include zero down payment for EMI options on Bajaj Finserv, and 5 percent cashback for HDFC Bank debit or credit card holders on EMI transactions. Moreover, Jio customers can avail 100 percent additional data on the Oppo Reno 2 with the Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 prepaid recharge plans. An additional exchange discount of 10 percent is available on InstaCash. For those purchasing the phone from Amazon or Flipkart, they can avail an additional discount of Rs. 3000 on exchange, no-cost EMI and 10 percent instant discount on HDFC debit card or credit cards.

The Oppo Reno 2 features a shark-fin style elevating camera

The Oppo Reno 2 comes in Ocean Blue and Luminous Black colour options. The Oppo Reno 2Z will be available in Luminous Black, Sky White, and Polar Light shades, while the Reno 2F can be picked up in Sky White and Lake Green colour options.

Oppo Reno 2 specifications

The Oppo Reno 2 packs a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED display with a screen-to-body ratio of 93.1 percent and Gorilla Glass 6 protection, while the rear panel is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 730G paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 inbuilt storage. The Oppo Reno 2 packs the G3 optical in-display fingerprint sensor and comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 technology.

The Oppo Reno 2's quad camera setup includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, assisted by a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, and 20x digital zoom support. There is an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with 116-degree field of view and a dedicated 2-megapixel monochrome lens. Selfies are handled by a 16-megapixel shark-fin style elevating front camera.

Talking about camera features, there is Ultra Dark Mode for low light photography, AI HDR and AI Beauty Mode and Portrait mode for both the front and rear cameras. The Oppo Reno 2 also supports the Ultra Macro mode for close-up photos and Ultra Steady Mode that employs OIS and EIS to deliver better stabilisation in videos. Bokeh effect for videos is on the table as well, alongside an Audio Zoom feature to amplify the sound of an object when zooming in on it.

The Oppo Reno 2Z packs a 4,000mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge support

The Oppo Reno 2 runs Color OS 6.1 based on Android Pie and brings a new visual design, gestures, and Game Space for providing a distraction-free and immersive gaming experience. The phone employs Hyper Boost 2.0, Frame Boost, and Touch Boost technologies to deliver a smooth user experience by optimising system resources to reduce game stuttering, stabilise frame rate, and eliminate touch performance issues.

Oppo Reno 2Z specifications

The Oppo Reno 2Z sports a 6.53-inch (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a screen-to-body ratio of 91.6 percent, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front as well as back. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P90 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 inbuilt storage. Oppo Reno 2Z also comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that supports VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge tech.

It sports a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 119-degrees field of view, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The phone has a centrally-aligned 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. Camera features of the Oppo Reno 2Z include Ultra Dark Mode, Ultra Steady Mode, AI Beauty mode, and Ambient Light mode among others. An optical G3 in-display fingerprint sensor is there for authentication.

Oppo Reno 2F specifications

The Oppo Reno 2F features 6.53-inch (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a screen-to-body ratio of 91.6 percent, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection on the front and back. It draws power from the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC ticking alongside 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. Just like its other Reno 2 series siblings, the Oppo Reno 2 packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge technology for quickly topping up the battery.

The phone relies on the same in-display fingerprint sensor as the rest of the phones in the Oppo Reno 2 series. The Oppo Reno 2F also packs a quad rear camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor, assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 119-degrees angle of view, a 2-megapixel portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. There is a 16-megapixel pop-up camera to handle selfies, while camera features include AI Beauty, Ultra Night Mode 2.0 mode, and Ambient Light mode among others.