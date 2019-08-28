Oppo Reno 2 series is all set to debut in India today. The phones will launch in the Indian market first, and will launch in China on September 10. The Oppo Reno 2 has been teased massively running up to the launch, and the company has even confirmed a few key specifications of the phone. We already know that the Oppo Reno 2 phone will continue to sport its shark fin rising selfie camera mechanism. However, there are two more phones that are expected to launch alongside – the Oppo Reno 2Z and Oppo Reno 2F. The former is expected to sport a regular pop-up mechanism for the selfie camera.

Oppo Reno 2 live stream link, expected price, design, more

The Oppo Reno 2 launch event will begin at 3pm IST, and the event will be live streamed via YouTube. The company should unveil the pricing and availability of the phone at the launch event. There has been no leak regarding the price of the phone as of yet. A recent teaser revealed that the Oppo Reno 2 will be made available in Ocean Heart and Misty Powder colour options. However, more colour models could be unveiled at the event. You can watch the Oppo Reno 2 live stream below:



As for design, the Oppo Reno 2 has been teased in many videos, and it is seen to sport a quad rear camera setup aligned vertically, a notch-less display setup up front, and a shark-fin rising camera. The company may launch multiple variants of the Oppo Reno 2, and a recent leak suggests that the Oppo Reno 2Z, Oppo Reno 2, and Oppo Reno 2F may be in the offing.

Oppo Reno 2 specifications (confirmed and expected)

The company has confirmed a few specifications of the Oppo Reno 2 and it will sport a 6.55-inch AMOLED Panoramic notch-less display with 20:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 6 protection, and 93.1 percent screen to body ratio. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 730G octa-core SoC paired with 8GB RAM. Internal storage is said to be at 256GB. It should pack a 4,000mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 support. It will support a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

It will have a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to enhance different modes like Ultra Dark Mode and Bokeh Mode. For gamers, the Oppo Reno 2 will be equipped with anti-cheat extensions, optimised Wi-Fi and 25 percent faster graphic rendering in comparison to the predecessor. The phone also integrates Game Boost 3.0, Game Assistant, and HDR10 gaming support for better game play experience. The Oppo Reno 2 will also have a 3D curved glass back panel with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor 3.0 with the latest G3 optical sensor fingerprint unlocking technology. All of the above specification information is confirmed by Oppo itself.

Leaks suggest that the Oppo Reno 2 will come equipped with a 48-megapixel primary camera, assisted by a 13-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors. The phone will come with 2x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, 20x hybrid zoom, OIS and EIS for video stabilisation, ultra-steady video mode for up to 60fps frame rate, and support for recording 116-degree wide-angle videos.

Oppo Reno 2Z specifications (expected)

A recent leak suggests that the company will launch a Oppo Reno 2Z variant alongside, and it will reportedly sport a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is said to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P90 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone will reportedly come equipped with a 4,000mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 charging.

In the imaging department, the Oppo Reno 2Z will reportedly feature a 48-megapixel IMX586 sensor, assisted by a 119-degree 8-megapixel sensor, and a pair of 2-megapixel sensors for portrait photography. The phone will support 2x optical zoom, ultra-steady video mode for up to 60fps frame rate, EIS for stabilisation, “Ultra Night Mode” for low-light photography. Unlike the Oppo Reno 2, the Oppo Reno 2Z will reportedly feature a centrally aligned pop-up camera. Live images of the phone were also leaked alongside to provide more weight.

Oppo Reno 2F specifications (expected)

Lastly, the company is also tipped to launch the Oppo Reno 2F alongside, and it is touted to come equipped with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It will reportedly be powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the Oppo Reno 2F is expected to come equipped with a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor, accompanied by a wide-angle 8-megapixel sensor with 119-degree field of view, and a couple of 2-megapixel sensors for portrait photography. Camera features include Ultra Night Mode 2.0 for low-light photography, and 10x digital zoom but no EIS for video stabilisation.